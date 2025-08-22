MP calls for review of Land Bridge project assessment report

House committee warns flawed assessment could fuel opposition to multibillion-baht megaproject

Ryan Turner

Friday, August 22, 2025
Poonsak Chanchampee leads House committee review of land disputes in Chanthaburi and Koh Chang on July 30, 2025 | Photo via Poonsak Chanchampee/Facebook

The House Committee on Land, Natural Resources and Environment has urged the government to reassess the Environmental and Health Impact Assessment (EHIA) for the Land Bridge project, warning that the current report contains incomplete or inaccurate information.

Poonsak Chanchampee, an MP from the People’s Party and chair of the committee, said the existing EHIA fails to address concerns raised by local communities. Issues include the impact on traditional fishing areas, risks linked to the Ranong fault line, and a lack of clarity around compensation measures.

The committee has called on the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) and its consultants to conduct a fresh study that fully incorporates local input. Poonsak stressed that the final public hearing, scheduled for August 25, should not be rushed.

He warned that unresolved issues could damage both the project’s future and the government’s credibility, particularly if it hopes to attract investors.

Proposed route of the Land Bridge Project | Infographic courtesy of Bangkok Post

Among the more than ten problem areas identified by the committee are the project’s location, the potential destruction of mangroves, risks to proposed world heritage sites, and inadequate community participation. The findings will be formally shared with the OTP and other state agencies.

OTP Director Punya Chupanit defended the agency, insisting that all studies and consultations complied with legal and environmental requirements. He noted that since 2021, the OTP has worked with consultants on feasibility studies, design, and environmental evaluations while maintaining regular engagement in project areas.

Despite these assurances, public scepticism remains high. Bangkok Post reported that civil society groups recently appealed to the Senate to investigate alleged irregularities in the third round of consultations earlier this month.

The government’s Land Bridge project aims to connect Ranong on the Andaman coast with Chumphon on the Gulf of Thailand through a 90-kilometre corridor featuring deep-sea ports, a dual-track railway, and a motorway for cargo transport.

Ryan Turner

Friday, August 22, 2025
