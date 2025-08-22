Thai woman caught smuggling drugs to boyfriend detained in police station

August 22, 2025
Photo via PPTV HD

A Thai woman was caught attempting to smuggle drugs to her boyfriend while he was being held at a police station in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

The 36 year old woman, identified as Nantacha, arrived at Mae Chan Police Station at around 7pm on Wednesday, August 20, requesting to deliver food to her boyfriend, Thewa, who had been arrested on a drug charge and was awaiting legal proceedings.

Police officers allowed her to meet him in the detention room but required her to be accompanied by an officer. Police Senior Sergeant Major Cheep Chainat, who was on duty at the time, oversaw the meeting.

Cheep noticed that along with the food, Nantacha handed over a suspiciously wrapped tissue paper. He quickly stopped her and took the items away for inspection.

Upon examination, Cheep discovered a methamphetamine tablet, commonly known as Yaba, and approximately 0.037 grammes of crystal meth concealed inside a plastic zip-lock bag wrapped in tissue.

Photo via ThaiRath

Confronted with the evidence, Nantacha admitted she was concerned that Thewa would experience withdrawal symptoms and had therefore sought drugs from a friend to bring to him.

She was taken to the hospital for a drug test, which confirmed the presence of Yaba in her system. As a result, she was charged with two offences under the Narcotics Control Act:

  • Section 162: Use of a Category 1 drug, punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 145: Production, import, export, distribution, or possession of Category 1 narcotics, punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 200,000 to 1.5 million baht.
Photo via ThaiRath

This is not the first drug-related incident to occur under the watch of police officers. In February last year, a police officer was caught selling Yaba to an undercover officer just outside a station.

Another police officer and his teenage girlfriend were arrested during a drug deal. A search of their accommodation and car resulted in the discovery of 1,900 Yaba pills.

Photo via PPTV HD

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
