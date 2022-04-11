Monday Covid Update: 22,387 new cases; provincial totals

105 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 26,188 with 4,490 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 22,387 new Covid-19 cases and 27,680 recoveries. There are now 245,575 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 18 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,905,872 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,682,437 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

The vaccination update for 10 April 2022 is not available as the MOPH Immunization Center System is temporarily closed to improve and update the database.

The update from April 9, a total of 131,154,980 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 58,868 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 64,475 received their second dose, and 167,947 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,174

Kamphaeng Phet – 280

Chai Nat – 10

Nakhon Nayok – 43

Nakhon Pathom – 602

Nakhon Sawan – 310

Nonthaburi – 784

Pathum Thani – 373

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 247

Pichit – 76

Pissanuloak – 258

Phetchbun – 79

Lob Buri – 97

Samut Prakarn – 766

Samut Songkram – 85

Samut Sakhon – 571

Saraburi – 164

Sing Buri – 164

Sukhothai – 127

Suphan Buri – 379

Ang Thong – 261

Uthai Thani – 105

Chantaburi – 251

Chachengsao – 418

Chon Buri – 1,036

Trat – 112

Prachin Buri – 318

Rayong – 399

Srakaew – 213

Chiang Rai – 12



Chiang Mai – 420

Nan – 132

Payao – 51

Prae – 111

Mae Hong Sorn – 23

Lampang – 221

Lamphun – 2

Uttaradit – 15

Kalasin – 223

Khon Kaen – 650

Chaiyaphum – 162

Nakhon Panom – 184

Nakhon Ratchasima – 442

Bueng Karn – 128

Buriram – 498

Maha Sarakam – 277

Mukdaharn – 42

Yasothon – 142

Roi Et – 553

Loei – 303

Sisaket – 371

Sakon Nakhon – 215

Surin – 364

Nong Kai – 377

Nong Bua Lamphu – 90

Amnat Charoen – 79

Udon Thani – 347

Ubon Ratchathani – 377

Krabi – 78

Chumporn – 56

Trang – 56

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 831

Narathiwas – 20

Pattani – 47

Phangnga – 75

Pattalung – 280

Phuket – 189

Yala – 36

Kanchanaburi – 427

Tak – 101



Prachuab Khiri Khan – 301

Phetchaburi – 174

Ratchaburi – 412

Ranong – 98

Songkla – 418

Satun – 86

Surat Thani – 139