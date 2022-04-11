Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 22,387 new cases; provincial totals
105 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 26,188 with 4,490 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 22,387 new Covid-19 cases and 27,680 recoveries. There are now 245,575 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 18 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,905,872 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,682,437 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
The vaccination update for 10 April 2022 is not available as the MOPH Immunization Center System is temporarily closed to improve and update the database.
The update from April 9, a total of 131,154,980 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 58,868 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 64,475 received their second dose, and 167,947 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 3,174
Kamphaeng Phet – 280
Chai Nat – 10
Nakhon Nayok – 43
Nakhon Pathom – 602
Nakhon Sawan – 310
Nonthaburi – 784
Pathum Thani – 373
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 247
Pichit – 76
Pissanuloak – 258
Phetchbun – 79
Lob Buri – 97
Samut Prakarn – 766
Samut Songkram – 85
Samut Sakhon – 571
Saraburi – 164
Sing Buri – 164
Sukhothai – 127
Suphan Buri – 379
Ang Thong – 261
Uthai Thani – 105
Chantaburi – 251
Chachengsao – 418
Chon Buri – 1,036
Trat – 112
Prachin Buri – 318
Rayong – 399
Srakaew – 213
Chiang Rai – 12
Chiang Mai – 420
Nan – 132
Payao – 51
Prae – 111
Mae Hong Sorn – 23
Lampang – 221
Lamphun – 2
Uttaradit – 15
Kalasin – 223
Khon Kaen – 650
Chaiyaphum – 162
Nakhon Panom – 184
Nakhon Ratchasima – 442
Bueng Karn – 128
Buriram – 498
Maha Sarakam – 277
Mukdaharn – 42
Yasothon – 142
Roi Et – 553
Loei – 303
Sisaket – 371
Sakon Nakhon – 215
Surin – 364
Nong Kai – 377
Nong Bua Lamphu – 90
Amnat Charoen – 79
Udon Thani – 347
Ubon Ratchathani – 377
Krabi – 78
Chumporn – 56
Trang – 56
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 831
Narathiwas – 20
Pattani – 47
Phangnga – 75
Pattalung – 280
Phuket – 189
Yala – 36
Kanchanaburi – 427
Tak – 101
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 301
Phetchaburi – 174
Ratchaburi – 412
Ranong – 98
Songkla – 418
Satun – 86
Surat Thani – 139
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand real estate sales projected to stay strong in 2022 — CBRE
Phuket police set up 11 checkpoints to prevent road accidents during Songkran
Oklahoma woman searches for Thai mother, nearly 50 years after US family adopts her
Applying or renewing your visa in Thailand made easy with TMT Visa Services Phuket
Thai government plans to procure Covid-19 antibody drug for immunocompromised
Chiang Mai elephant camp invites tourists to visit for free this Songkran
Nok Air resumes Bangkok-Betong route, partners with allies to fill charter flights
Songkran travellers can enjoy FREE parking at Suvarnabhumi airport from April 11-17
Monday Covid Update: 22,387 new cases; provincial totals
Businesses blame high ‘entry fees’ for deterring travellers at Thai-Malaysia border
Thailand police seize huge quantities of illicit drugs from 120,000+ suspects in 6 months
Bomb thrown at PM Prayut’s house, protesters burn coffin decorated with his image
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll exceeds 100 twice in 24 hours as Songkran begins
Thailand News Update | Thais head off early for Songkran
Songkran a litmus test for Thailand’s economic recovery, tourism industry revival
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Woman wields sword, tries to slash man who refused threesome
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thai netizens share video of mysterious woman standing still on Pattaya sidewalk for hours
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
International travellers trickle back into Bangkok, but hoteliers say it’s not enough
Police arrest Thai OnlyFans star making ฿100K per month
Thailand issues stormy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coastline
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
Thailand awash with tourists according to government | GMT
New Covid-19 variant ‘XJ’ may be in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
- Thailand4 days ago
International travellers trickle back into Bangkok, but hoteliers say it’s not enough
- Crime4 days ago
Police arrest Thai OnlyFans star making ฿100K per month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
- Thailand3 days ago
Why are Thai Airways leasing 3 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft?