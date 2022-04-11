Songkran travellers can enjoy FREE parking at Suvarnabhumi airport from April 11-17

There’s good news for those flying out of Bangkok during the Thai New Year. You can now park your car at Suvarnabhumi Airport Zone C for FREE during the entire Songkran period, as the parking fees are being scrapped from April 11 to April 17.

Zone C is zoned for long term parking and has 700 parking spaces. Airport authorities reportedly made the decision in order to help travellers from spending too much money during their Songkran celebrations. But first come, first served.

Airports of Thailand expect a high number of passengers during the long holiday. They have advised travellers to arrive at the airport a few hours before departure for both international and domestic flights.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport will also provide a complimentary shuttle bus service from the car park to the terminals. It will run every 15 minutes for 24 hours a day from now until next Sunday.

Flight bookings have been at their highest level for nearly two years with slowly increasing international arrivals mixed with the Songkran ‘rush’. Domestic airlines have all added additional flights for the Thai New Year.

Songkran runs, officially, from Wednesday to Friday this week but many have already started heading home and making a full 9 day holiday this year. Be prepared for packed roads, and flights, heading back into the capital next Sunday!

SOURCE: Nation