Chadchart warns 20 baht train plan could spark lawsuits

Unclear contracts spark fears of legal issues as operators face steep revenue shortfalls under new scheme

Friday, July 18, 2025
A feel-good fare cut could turn into a legal nightmare. Bangkok’s 20 baht train policy is under fire, again, not for what it promises passengers, but for what it could cost the city in court.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt urged the government to clarify its compensation plan under the second phase of the 20 baht maximum electric train fare policy.

While the scheme is popular among commuters, the 59 year old city chief warned that vague terms could leave the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) exposed to lawsuits from private operators.

“I support the government’s goal to ease people’s financial burden but without a clear compensation mechanism, we could face legal issues.”

The concern centres on existing concession agreements, which set the average fare at around 34 baht per passenger. With roughly 700,000 daily commuters—a number expected to climb—private operators could see significant revenue losses if fare caps are imposed without proper compensation.

Currently, the BMA pays private firms approximately 8 billion baht a year to operate several electric train lines, yet only collects around 2 billion baht in fare revenue. Chadchart said that any fare reduction must come with fair and transparent reimbursement.

“There needs to be an open discussion with concessionaires. Otherwise, we risk breaching contracts and getting sued.”

Meanwhile, Group Captain Anudith Nakornthap, strategic chairman of the Kla Tham Party, defended the policy against claims that it unfairly benefits only Bangkok residents. He argued that anyone travelling to the capital—regardless of origin—can enjoy reduced fares, making it a nationwide benefit, reported Bangkok Post.

Anudith also pointed out that Bangkok contributes 48.3% of Thailand’s total tax revenue, underlining the city’s economic significance.

“Public spending in Bangkok shouldn’t be seen as a regional bias,” he said. “This is about boosting everyone’s spending power and stimulating the national economy.”

The 20 baht fare cap is part of the government’s broader transport affordability campaign, but as tensions rise over its financial structure, pressure is mounting for the Ministry of Transport to provide concrete answers before the initiative derails.

Friday, July 18, 2025
