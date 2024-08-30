Human bones found in Trang may indicate old Chinese burial site

Picture courtesy of live science official website

Two burial urns containing human bones were discovered by a hired worker digging a drainage ditch in Trang province. The discovery raises suspicions that the site might be an old Chinese burial ground.

An investigator at Muang Trang Police Station, Police Lieutenant Colonel Charoon Sangkhara, received the report about the human bones found in the urns buried at Moo 6, Na Talung subdistrict, Muang district, Trang province.

He quickly coordinated with doctors from Trang Hospital and forensic experts to examine the site, accompanied by the Head of the Trang Provincial Investigation Unit, Police Colonel Ratchakon Phakdiwanit, and other investigative officers.

The site, located on a strip of land between a rubber plantation and residential areas, was enclosed with barbed wire. During the excavation of a drainage ditch, workers stumbled upon two earthenware urns. The larger urn, approximately 47 centimetres tall with a diameter of about 30 centimetres, was sealed with a porcelain plate that had been broken by a shovel.

The smaller urn was found nearby. Upon inspection, the larger urn contained human bone fragments, including parts of a skull, arms, legs, and pelvis, estimated to be over ten years old. The smaller urn had only partial bone fragments and some remnants of joss paper, often used in traditional Chinese rituals.

The 23 year old worker who made the discovery, Phutthiphong, recounted that he found the urns around noon on Tuesday. He informed the homeowner, who then contacted the previous landowner to determine if the bones were ancestral remains.

The former owner denied any knowledge of such remains. Consequently, the current homeowner invited monks to relocate the bones to a temple. However, upon inspection, the monks suggested that the bones appeared to be of Chinese origin, prompting them to notify the authorities.

Initial medical examinations could not determine the sex of the deceased due to the bones’ deteriorated condition but suggested they were likely of Asian descent. Detailed forensic analysis is pending, said one of the investigating officers.

“Given the evidence, it is plausible that this land once served as a burial site further investigations will provide more clarity on the origins and history of these remains.”

Authorities suspect the site was an old burial ground due to the presence of joss paper and other ritualistic items. Additionally, rescuers found a one-satang coin from Siam, dated 1929, and a Chinese coin beneath the urns, reported khaosod