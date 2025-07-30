Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove

Forensic team combs plantation as mystery deepens around skeletal remains

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A human skull, along with other scattered remains, was discovered yesterday, July 29, in a Samut Songkhram garden slated to become a coconut plantation, prompting an immediate and significant police investigation.

Police Major Chutima Banjongpru of Mueang Samut Songkhram Police Station was alerted to the disturbing find on a 20-rai plot in Tai Had subdistrict by village head Phongphan Chommai.

The site, currently undergoing development for coconut planting, revealed approximately 12 fragments of a human skull, with a jawbone scattered on the ground. Officials collected these remains for further examination.

Phongphan explained that the land was initially a dense forest but had been cleared over the past six months for the cultivation of coconuts. The discovery was made by locals searching for crabs who stumbled upon the jawbone, prompting them to alert the police.

Initial investigations found no missing person reports in the area. The condition of the skull and jawbone suggests they are over 30 years old.

Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

It remains unclear who the remains belong to. It is possible the individual died in the area many years ago, or the bones could have been inadvertently brought in with soil used to fill the land.

Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | News by Thaiger

Police are continuing to examine the remains to determine the identity and origin of the bones, which will aid in uncovering the truth behind this mystery, reported KhaoSod.

Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a human skull wrapped in a pink towel was found near two black bags in Ban Pho district’s Mueang subdistrict, Chachoengsao province.

The skull, which bore signs of blunt force trauma and had long red hair still attached, led investigators to believe the victim was a woman. No other body parts were discovered at the scene.

On May 28, police officers and local volunteers from Mueang Police Station carried out a detailed search of the surrounding grassy area, spending over an hour scouring the terrain but uncovering no further clues.

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
