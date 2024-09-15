Fire destroys over 3 million baht of cannabis at Phuket warehouse

Picture courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub

A fire at a warehouse in Srisoonthorn early today resulted in the destruction of more than 3 million baht worth of cannabis. The blaze broke out at a facility owned by J.L. Development in Moo 4 and was reported just before 7.30am.

Police and firefighters from Srisoonthorn and Cheng Talay Municipalities quickly responded to the call. Firefighters battled the flames for over 30 minutes before bringing the situation under control. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported from the incident.

The warehouse, which had been used for growing cannabis, featured an automated electrical system for water and temperature control. According to the police, this system is believed to have malfunctioned, potentially causing the fire.

Forensic officers are currently investigating to determine the precise cause of the fire. Preliminary findings suggest that an electrical short circuit, originating from the control cabinet and circuit board, may have been responsible for the fire.

The warehouse was rented by Isarapong, who had been cultivating cannabis there for around a year. Police noted the significant financial loss due to the fire, estimated to exceed 3 million baht (US$90,190), reported The Phuket News.

Further investigations are underway to confirm the exact cause and to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the fire.

