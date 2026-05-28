11 visitors from Congo and Uganda under 21-day monitoring over Ebola concerns

Thailand tightened Ebola measures, placing 11 travellers from high-risk countries arrived in Phuket under 21-day health monitoring.

Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn announced during a meeting with provincial public health officials, stating that Phuket’s large number of international direct flights required the province to remain vigilant over Ebola outbreaks abroad.

According to Nirat, the 11 travellers arrived at Phuket International Airport from countries classified as high risk, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The governor said all visitors were placed under 21-day health observation in line with Ministry of Public Health protocols. He added that none of the travellers had shown symptoms of Ebola.

Nirat also stated that the monitored travellers were scheduled to gradually return to their home countries between May 28 and May 31.

The governor said stricter screening procedures could reduce the number of arrivals from high-risk areas due to more proactive health checks.

Additional screening measures have also been introduced at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The Department of Disease Control (DDC) recently established a dedicated screening counter for passengers arriving from risk areas before they proceed to immigration checkpoints.

DDC spokesperson Jurai Wongsawat told Thai PBS that passengers showing symptoms of illness would be referred to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for further examination and treatment. Passengers without symptoms would remain under close observation for 21 days, according to the DDC.

Health officials explained that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected people. Unlike Covid-19 or measles, the disease does not spread easily through the air.

Most infections occur among family members, healthcare workers, or people who have close contact with infected patients or deceased individuals.

Initial Ebola symptoms can resemble common illnesses, including high fever, fatigue, body aches, nausea, and vomiting. Some patients may also experience abnormal bleeding.

Officials warned that Ebola can become severe and has a high mortality rate if patients do not receive proper treatment.