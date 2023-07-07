Warehouse fire in Nonthaburi draws over 50 fire engines, suspicion points to electrical short circuit

Photo courtesy of Sanook

On the night of yesterday, a significant warehouse inferno required the urgent coordination of over 50 fire engines and greater than one hundred firemen, to bring the fire under control after an arduous 90 minutes. The suspected cause of the warehouse fire outbreak points to an electrical short circuit.

At approximately 9.20pm, last evening, local authorities in the district of Bang Sri Mueang located in the province of Nonthaburi, were alerted to the incident at the warehouse of Nockstore Company Limited, a local establishment situated at No. 103, Moo 1, within Wat Bang Sri Mueang lane, off the Bang Sri Mueang road. Fire engines from various nearby areas, including the municipality of Bang Sri Mueang, Bang Kra Sang, Sai Ma and Nonthaburi, were rushed to the site in concern, alongside a massive force of volunteer firemen.

A two-storey edifice of considerable size, the ablaze building, located on a three-acre plot, was a relatively new construction barely a year old. As a storehouse for numerous, potentially flammable articles, the fire spread with remarkable speed, fuelled further by the force of the blowing wind. Firefighters, therefore, had to tirelessly direct water jets from all sides to contain the blaze. Located on the right side of the building’s ground floor was the office of the company, which the firefighting unit managed to douse promptly.

On inspection, it was discovered that the warehouse stored a variety of restaurant supplies including cleaning fluids, tissues, plastic bags, plastic glasses, food wrapping film, and food containers among other items, explaining the occasional explosions within the building due to flammable materials. A Toyota white pick-up truck, registration number 3 Tab 5104 Bangkok, containing goods, was spotted within the premises, with minimal fire damage. The vehicle was swiftly relocated by the personnel before being fully engulfed by the warehouse fire, reported Sanook.

Follow us on :













Nopparat Kasemvong, 19 years old, residing across from the warehouse fire, informed that he was alerted by the distressed calls for help during his game time, subsequently noticed the fire and rushed to inform the fire station of Bang Sri Mueang municipality. As per his information, the warehouse, which conventionally employed a large workforce during the day, had only the night watchman present during the fire outbreak.

As of 11 pm yesterday, the warehouse fire was finally brought under control after about 90 minutes of concerted efforts. Preliminary investigations hint at no casualties due to the warehouse being vacated since 5pm on that day. The cause of the fire is anticipated to be an electrical short circuit. However, the collapse of the building within hours of the fire outbreak and the extent of resultant damage is still being assessed. Consequently, forensic officers are expected to join the investigation to establish the exact cause of the fire.