Mayor inspects beachfront facelift, some locals remain divided

Ryan Turner23 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
Jomtien Road construction | Photo via Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s development plan is gaining momentum, with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspecting progress on the Jomtien Beachfront Landscape Improvement Project. The facelift aims to create a more tourist-friendly and organised coastline, with completion targeted for late 2025.

A key feature of the upgrade is a significant increase in public parking, expanding from just over 300 spaces to between 700 and 800. Sidewalks are being redesigned for smoother pedestrian access, and new streetlights will be added to enhance nighttime safety.

One of the most complex components is the installation of a large-scale drainage system. Massive pipes—measuring between 1.5 and 2 metres in diameter, are being laid along the beach to channel stormwater into the sea near D Varee Jomtien Beach Hotel.

A major water catchment pit, 8 metres wide and 7 metres deep, is currently under construction to hold excess water before it is discharged into the ocean. But while city officials highlight the improvements as vital public infrastructure, public opinion is divided.

Many residents have welcomed the changes, particularly the new parking spaces, which are expected to ease congestion during major events. However, others voiced concerns about narrow walkways, illegal parking, one-way traffic flows, and the environmental impact of discharging wastewater directly into the sea.

Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp | News by Thaiger
Jomtien Road construction | Photo via Pattaya Mail

As reported by Pattaya Mail, environmental concerns were brought up by some, questioning why untreated wastewater is being released without proper processing.

Some residents suggested the development should extend into Na Jomtien, as it’s part of the same tourism corridor. Additional suggestions included dealing with stray dogs, revising hourly parking fees, and improving coordination between utility departments to avoid repeated roadworks.

Concurrently, Pattaya officials are actively cracking down on the illegal reservation of public parking spaces by individuals and businesses.

Municipal officers have been deployed to remove obstructions like cones, barriers, and clutter from roads in areas notorious for this practice, including Central Pattaya, Na Kluea, and the main Sukhumvit road.

Ryan Turner
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

