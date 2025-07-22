Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise

A Grab motorcycle rider in Phuket shared a bizarre experience with the online community, claiming that his female passenger unexpectedly ran away from him to avoid paying the fare.

The app-based motorcycle taxi rider recounted the incident to the Phuket Times yesterday, July 21, along with a video of the passenger running away. The page published the post with a caption reading:

“Does she think she’s a sprinter? This app-based rider in Phuket is tired of passengers like her. She ran off after a ride from Rawai to Patong. She claimed her banking app didn’t have enough funds and promised to pay in cash instead.”

The passenger allegedly told the rider she would return home to collect the cash. However, after briefly disappearing from sight, she suddenly ran past him and vanished without paying.

The video shows the Grab rider parked at the roadside, patiently waiting for the woman to return, only to be caught off guard as she sprinted away.

The story drew significant attention from Thai netizens, many of whom shared similar experiences in the comments:

“You should have followed her and exposed her to the locals.”

“This happens to me all the time. You just can’t expect anything from passengers these days.”

“The fare should always be collected before the service is provided.”

“I run a massage shop and had a couple do the same thing—they couldn’t pay.”

“I’ve had the same issue, especially with foreign passengers. I’ve had to take deposits or hold valuables until they pay.”

“Is she Thai? You should report her to the police. Next time, take a valuable item and return it only after payment.”

It remains unclear whether the Grab rider reported the incident to the police. The amount of the transport fee was not included in the report as well.