Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads

Public transport operators demand crackdown on unlicensed taxis

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Picture courtesy of Welcome Pickups

Taxi and public transport groups in Phuket have had enough, demanding officials finally take action against the illegal taxis flooding the island’s transport system. And with ride-hailing apps turning a blind eye to the chaos, both passengers and law-abiding drivers are being left to bear the brunt of the growing mess.

In a formal complaint lodged with the Phuket Damrongtham Center (Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) yesterday, June 30, frustrated public transport operators are calling for immediate action against unlicensed vehicles, which have been running riot through digital platforms unchecked.

“These apps are allowing illegal vehicles to slip through the cracks, completely unchecked,” said the groups in their complaint. “They’re undermining the operators who follow the law and putting passenger safety at serious risk.”

The complaint, filed at 1.30pm and received by Director Monchai Sae Lao of the Phuket Damrongtham Centre, was also attended by officials from the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

The groups expressed their deep frustration at how unregistered taxis continue to operate freely, thanks to a system that they claim is not only broken, but tilted in favour of rogue operators.

“The system is dangerously skewed,” the groups added, pointing to how illegal taxis often offer rock-bottom fares, creating an unfair advantage over their licensed counterparts, while also posing a risk to public safety.

In response to the rising concerns, the groups put forward a series of demands to fix the crisis:

  • Cash rewards for members of the public who help identify and report illegal taxis.

  • Expanding accessible channels for filing complaints.

  • Publicly listing transport vehicle registrations so passengers can verify a taxi’s legitimacy.

Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads | News by Thaiger
Picture of the submitted complaint is received by Monchai Sae Lao, Director of the Phuket Damrongtham Centre, courtesy of Phuket News

However, perhaps the most significant demand of all was the call for full transparency from local government officials, Phuket news reported.

The groups are demanding that the PLTO publish a full list of licensed vehicles and drivers, something the office has steadfastly refused to do, even in cases where taxi drivers have been convicted of violent offences, or have a history of dangerous driving.

Despite the heated issues, the meeting was described as “cordial,” with all parties signalling a willingness to work together to create a fairer, safer transport system for Phuket’s residents and tourists alike.

The matter was also elevated to provincial policy by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, who has forwarded the complaint to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for further action. It’s also now on the agenda for Cabinet-level discussion.

The hope is that with increasing pressure, Phuket’s taxi system will soon shift gears towards regulation, and drivers and passengers alike can finally stop ‘hitching’ their hopes on a broken system.

