Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 25, 2025, 4:23 PM
79 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ Hello Anniverse

JKN Global Group denied accusations that the company’s CEO and former owner of the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) attempted to flee the country to avoid debt repayment and multiple legal charges.

Political activist Sondhi Limthongkul accused the former MUO owner, Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, of escaping debt obligations and legal complications after JKN entered bankruptcy and began business rehabilitation proceedings.

According to Sondhi, Anne allegedly took 6 billion baht in funds raised through bondholders to Mexico, converted the money into cryptocurrency. He further accused Anne of acquiring Mexican citizenship to remain in the country until her criminal cases in Thailand expired.

Sondhi further claimed that Anne was able to secure citizenship with the help of prominent Mexican businessman Raul Rocha Cantu. Cantu reportedly purchased 50% of MUO shares and played a significant role in recent beauty pageant activities held in Thailand.

During the competition, Cantu was accused of replacing the original Mexican representative, Michelle Dominguez, with Fatima Bosch, the daughter of a well-known politician.

Photo via Facebook/ Anne Jakrajutatip

The Mexican businessman also reportedly clashed with Thai MUO Vice President Nawat Itsaragrisil regarding alleged illegal promotion of gambling websites during pre-pageant events.

Sondhi claimed that Cantu’s influence in Mexico enabled Anne to evade repayment and other legal proceedings in Thailand.

Anne and JKN Global Group issued an official statement dismissing the allegations yesterday, November 24. The company asserted that its total outstanding debt amounted to only 3 billion baht. Therefore, the allegations circulating on social media suggesting that 6 billion baht was taken out of the company were unfounded.

Photo via Facebook/ Anne Jakrajutatip

JKN explained that funds raised from debentures were invested in business operations. However, the company was unable to repay bondholders on schedule and needed business rehabilitation due to an economic slowdown and a liquidity mismatch.

The company also noted that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had only recently brought allegations against the firm and its CEO. An initial accusation, JKN said, does not imply guilt, and therefore Anne had no reason to hide abroad.

JKN added that it may take legal action against those who spread misleading or incomplete information that damages the company.

Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges

