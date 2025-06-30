Brawl erupts between Swedish national and Thai men in Pattaya

One of Thai attackers says foreigner headbuts bar guard before mob launches into action

Petch Petpailin22 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Pattaya Rescue

A Swedish man took legal action against a group of Thai men following a gang assault in Soi Bua Khao, Pattaya, yesterday, June 29. One of the Thai men involved defended the group’s actions, claiming the foreigner acted violently.

A video of the incident circulated on Thai social media, showing a foreign man pushing a Thai woman to the ground before being attacked by several Thai men in the area. The altercation reportedly occurred at 3.50am.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station told The Pattaya News that the foreigner in the video, later identified as a 44 year old Swedish national, filed a complaint against the Thai men and submitted the footage as evidence.

Reporters visiting the scene spoke with a 37 year old Thai man named Phong, who admitted to participating in the assault.

Phong said the Swedish man and a Thai woman, believed to be his girlfriend, had been arguing loudly in the middle of the road, both appearing to be under the influence of alcohol. As they walked, the foreigner suddenly pushed the woman to the ground.

Photo via Facebook/ Pattaya Rescue

The woman then followed the Swedish man, who appeared to be trying to walk away. During the altercation, the foreigner reportedly knocked over a nearby parked motorcycle. A security guard from a bar close to the scene tried to intervene, but the Swedish man allegedly shoved the guard.

Photo via Facebook/ Pattaya Rescue

This action angered the guard, escalating the situation. Witnesses attempted to separate the two, but the Swedish man reportedly headbutted the guard, which prompted the guard’s friends and other bystanders to retaliate.

Photo via Facebook/ เดอะ พัทยานิวส์ The Pattaya News

Phong admitted that he and others attacked the Swedish man, acknowledging that their actions were wrong. However, he insisted that the foreigner acted violently against both the Thai woman and the bar’s security guard.

Phong added that he and the others involved also filed a complaint against the Swedish man.

Police at Mueang Pattaya Police Station urged all parties to undergo medical examinations and submit their certificates during a scheduled negotiation meeting this evening, June 30.

