Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue

Photo via Facebook/ Route66 Club Bangkok

A fire broke out at a warehouse belonging to the popular nightclub Route 66 in Bangkok’s Royal City Avenue (RCA) yesterday, October 6. The club confirmed that its main building was undamaged and would reopen as usual from today, October 7.

The official Facebook page of the rescue organisation Fire & Rescue Thailand reported the blaze in the RCA area at around 5.11pm. The initial post stated that the fire destroyed a restaurant within the venue, but several media outlets later confirmed that the affected building was part of the well-known nightclub, Route 66.

The page included photographs and videos showing the nightclub engulfed in flames and thick black smoke. Several Thai netizens also shared images and footage of the smoke billowing into the sky above the entertainment district.

Rescue teams, firefighters, and relevant officers rushed to the scene to bring the fire under control, causing traffic congestion along Rama IX Road.

ThaiRath later reported that six fire engines were dispatched, and firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 30 minutes.

Route 66 opens from October 7 after fire
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

Further reports indicated that the fire occurred in a two-storey building consisting of several adjoining units. The flames spread rapidly after originating in a warehouse used to store tables, chairs, water tanks, paint, and decorative items belonging to Route 66.

The blaze damaged six units in total but did not spread to the liquor storage room or the main nightclub area. One person sustained a minor injury after falling while escaping.

Route 66 safe after fire
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police stated that no staff members were on duty at the time and that the fire spread quickly due to the presence of wooden and plastic materials. Fortunately, it did not reach the main club area due to the distance between the buildings.

Route 66 Bangkok fire
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

The official Facebook page of Route 66 expressed gratitude to all the relevant authorities for their swift response, announcing that the nightclub would be closed for a day for necessary fixes.

