Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat

Suspect grills cat's body and demands 200 baht ransom from owner

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
381 2 minutes read
Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat
Photo via Facebook/ Praeyada Prae

A Thai woman filed a complaint against a garbage collector in the eastern province of Rayong after discovering him cooking her dead pet cat. The man even demanded 200 baht from her in exchange for the animal’s body.

The cat’s owner, Praeyada Prae, shared the tragic story of her five month old male cat, Tao Hoo, on Facebook on Monday, June 30. In the post, she said she hoped Tao Hoo’s story would serve as a warning to other cat lovers and called on the public to pressure the police into punishing the man who ate her pet.

Praeyada explained that her friends stayed over on June 27 and left her home early the next morning while she was still asleep. Unknowingly, they failed to lock the front door, allowing her three pet cats, Lion, Almond, and Tao Hoo, to wander outside.

She was able to locate Lion and Almond, but Tao Hoo was missing. A village security guard later informed her that Tao Hoo had died after being attacked by stray dogs.

The guard said he attempted to intervene but was unable to save the cat. He placed Tao Hoo’s body near his office, intending to bury it. However, a rubbish collector took the body and disappeared.

Missing cat found dead and grilled
Photo via Facebook/ Praeyada Prae

Praeyada and her friends searched for the garbage collector until they found his home. He initially claimed to have discarded the body in a roadside forest.

When Praeyada asked him to show her the location, he went into his home and returned with a grilling rack. He said, “Here’s the body. Just cooked.”

Related Articles

Praeyada said she was horrified to see Tao Hoo’s remains chopped up and grilled on the rack. The cat’s orange collar, complete with name tag and Praeyada’s phone number, was still attached.

Thai man caught grilling dead cat
Photo via Facebook/ Praeyada Prae

The man reportedly demanded 200 baht from her if she wanted to take Tao Hoo’s body. She refused, leaving the remains behind and taking only the collar home.

Praeyada stressed that the man should have contacted her, as her number was clearly displayed on the tag. Tao Hoo was not a stray cat, and the man had no right to treat the pet as such.

She reported the incident to the police, arguing that the man’s actions amounted to theft, as Tao Hoo was under her care. However, she claimed that officers failed to treat the case seriously.

dead body of missing pet cat cooked by garbage collector
Photo via Facebook/ Praeyada Prae

In a Facebook update posted on Tuesday, July 2, Praeyada stated that the Watchdog Thailand Foundation stepped in to help her seek justice for Tao Hoo.

Nonetheless, police reportedly worked to broker a peaceful resolution between the two parties, highlighting the man’s poverty.

Latest Thailand News
7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz Phuket News

7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

3 minutes ago
Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure Thailand News

Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

17 minutes ago
Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man Pattaya News

Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

29 minutes ago
Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit Thailand News

Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit

35 minutes ago
Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple Bangkok News

Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple

48 minutes ago
Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured Bangkok News

Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured

1 hour ago
Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack Thailand News

Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack

1 hour ago
Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash Thailand News

Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash

1 hour ago
Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman Crime News

Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman

3 hours ago
Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat Thailand News

Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat

3 hours ago
Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations Pattaya News

Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations

3 hours ago
Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power Phuket News

Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power

3 hours ago
Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market Business News

Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market

3 hours ago
Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site Pattaya News

Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site

4 hours ago
Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort Thailand News

Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort

4 hours ago
Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills Crime News

Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension Bangkok News

Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension

4 hours ago
Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain Thailand News

Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain

4 hours ago
Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat Thailand News

Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat

4 hours ago
Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty Pattaya News

Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty

4 hours ago
Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another Road deaths

Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another

5 hours ago
Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager Thailand News

Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager

5 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition Bangkok News

People’s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
381 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x