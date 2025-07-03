Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat

A Thai woman filed a complaint against a garbage collector in the eastern province of Rayong after discovering him cooking her dead pet cat. The man even demanded 200 baht from her in exchange for the animal’s body.

The cat’s owner, Praeyada Prae, shared the tragic story of her five month old male cat, Tao Hoo, on Facebook on Monday, June 30. In the post, she said she hoped Tao Hoo’s story would serve as a warning to other cat lovers and called on the public to pressure the police into punishing the man who ate her pet.

Praeyada explained that her friends stayed over on June 27 and left her home early the next morning while she was still asleep. Unknowingly, they failed to lock the front door, allowing her three pet cats, Lion, Almond, and Tao Hoo, to wander outside.

She was able to locate Lion and Almond, but Tao Hoo was missing. A village security guard later informed her that Tao Hoo had died after being attacked by stray dogs.

The guard said he attempted to intervene but was unable to save the cat. He placed Tao Hoo’s body near his office, intending to bury it. However, a rubbish collector took the body and disappeared.

Praeyada and her friends searched for the garbage collector until they found his home. He initially claimed to have discarded the body in a roadside forest.

Loading…

When Praeyada asked him to show her the location, he went into his home and returned with a grilling rack. He said, “Here’s the body. Just cooked.”

Praeyada said she was horrified to see Tao Hoo’s remains chopped up and grilled on the rack. The cat’s orange collar, complete with name tag and Praeyada’s phone number, was still attached.

The man reportedly demanded 200 baht from her if she wanted to take Tao Hoo’s body. She refused, leaving the remains behind and taking only the collar home.

Praeyada stressed that the man should have contacted her, as her number was clearly displayed on the tag. Tao Hoo was not a stray cat, and the man had no right to treat the pet as such.

She reported the incident to the police, arguing that the man’s actions amounted to theft, as Tao Hoo was under her care. However, she claimed that officers failed to treat the case seriously.

In a Facebook update posted on Tuesday, July 2, Praeyada stated that the Watchdog Thailand Foundation stepped in to help her seek justice for Tao Hoo.

Nonetheless, police reportedly worked to broker a peaceful resolution between the two parties, highlighting the man’s poverty.