Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake

A Frenchman in Phuket defended himself against accusations of animal cruelty, claiming he believed one of his three Siberian Huskies had already died, prompting him to bury it in his yard.

A foreign woman yesterday, July 17, took to an online community to raise concerns about the welfare of her neighbour’s Siberian Husky. She reported hearing a distressing howl and later witnessed the Frenchman burying the dog alive in the garden of his villa.

Thai influencers and Facebook page administrators coordinated with local officials and the Soi Dog Foundation to rescue the animal. The allegedly mistreated Husky, along with the other two dogs at the property, was taken into the foundation’s care.

The foreign dog owner, believed to be 61 year old Franck Bernard Marie Bayard, came under intense criticism from Thai and international netizens, many condemning him for animal abuse. Some also questioned his mental health.

The man later spoke to local news outlet Phuket Times to defend himself. He said he has lived in Phuket with his Thai wife for over 20 years and runs a business in the province.

He stated that he had been caring for the Siberian Husky for more than 10 years and had never mistreated it.

After losing his son six years ago, he said he became even more attached to his dogs, describing them as being loved like family. He said he sleeps with the three dogs every night.

The dogs consist of a female Siberian Husky and her two offspring. The Husky he buried was six years old.

On the day of the incident, the dog reportedly suffered a seizure and began leaking fluid. The man said he found the Husky lying motionless, checked its stomach and pulse, and found no signs of life. Believing the animal had passed away, he informed his wife via text message and buried the dog in the garden.

However, he later heard the buried Husky howling and rushed to dig it out. While doing so, he said two foreign men entered his property without permission and punched him in the face before he had the opportunity to explain. Moments later, more officials arrived on the scene.

His Thai wife later told the media that, while they had at times failed to provide adequate medical care, they had never intentionally abused the animals.

She expressed sorrow over being separated from the dogs and said she and her husband would cooperate with legal proceedings to regain custody. She added that they had filed a police complaint against the two men who assaulted her husband.