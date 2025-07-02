4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest

Vet finds 2 bullets lodged in one of dogs near vital organs

4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest
Photo via Facebook/ The ARK Chiangmai

An animal welfare foundation rescued four Rottweilers abandoned in a forest in Chiang Mai province. One of the dogs was found with two gunshot wounds.

On July 1, locals from Mae Kam Pong Village, a well-known tourist destination, sought help from Odd, the abbot of Chedi Luang Temple, after discovering the dogs in the forest while foraging for food. The dogs appeared to be starving and soaked from rain.

The animals were identified as Rottweilers and were believed to have been abandoned four to five days before their discovery. The monk contacted a local animal foundation, The ARK Chiangmai, to rescue the animals.

To gain the dogs’ trust, the foundation’s team began feeding them both dry and wet food. For the safety of both staff and the animals, the team used anaesthetics before transferring them to the foundation’s shelter.

Veterinarians performed X-rays and discovered metal fragments in one of the dogs. This Rottweiler was the most severely injured, suffering wounds to its body and leg. Further inspection revealed two bullets lodged within its wounds, and parasitic worms were also found.

Rottweilers rescued in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ The ARK Chiangmai

Emergency surgery was conducted to remove the bullets. The team told Channel 7 that one of the wounds was dangerously close to a vital organ, requiring delicate removal.

The foundation later confirmed that all four Rottweilers are now in stable condition. Today, July 2, the dogs ate more and played with one another.

Related Articles
Dog shot and abandoned in forest
Photo via Facebook/ The ARK Chiangmai

The monk said that many dog lovers reached out to offer assistance and adopt the dogs, but the foundation had not yet made any decisions regarding rehoming. The foundation intends to wait until the animals fully recovered before beginning the adoption process, which will include careful evaluation to ensure suitable homes.

Four dogs saved after being left in Chiang Mai forest
Photo via Facebook/ The ARK Chiangmai

Those wishing to support the dogs or offer them a home can contact the foundation via Facebook or by calling 053-291-904.

It remains unclear whether the monk or the foundation will report the abandonment or shooting to the police for further investigation.

Four Rottweilers helped after shooting and abandonment
Photo via Facebook/ The ARK Chiangmai

