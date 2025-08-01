Furious Pattaya locals slam 4-year roadworks nightmare

Pattaya residents are fuming as a drainage and road construction project drags into its fourth year with no end in sight—leaving behind a trail of muddy roads, stray dogs, blocked access, and mounting frustration.

Locals living near Thepprasit Soi 7 and 9, extending to Jomtien Second Road, say they’ve had enough. What was promised as essential infrastructure improvement has become, in their words, a “never-ending” mess that’s disrupting daily life with little accountability or communication from city officials.

An anonymous condo resident voiced his frustration.

“This isn’t just inconvenient—it’s dangerous. We’re navigating potholes, trash, stray dogs, and detours that double our travel time, and no one seems to care.”

A key point of contention is the temporary access road off Soi 17, which residents say has devolved into a slippery, trash-strewn hazard. With Soi 7 now also torn up, access from Thepprasit Road has been completely severed. Locals are left with two grim choices: a 4-kilometre detour through the Eastern Sports Park or a risky journey along a mud-slicked path barely suitable for foot traffic.

Adding to the misery, residents report being intimidated by packs of stray dogs that loiter around the construction zones, further complicating pedestrian access.

“It’s hard enough walking through the mud,” one woman said. “Now we have to worry about being bitten, too?”

The Pattaya News reported that tenants in nearby condominiums feel their neighbourhood has been sidelined in favour of high-profile tourist areas like Jomtien Beach and the Eastern Sports Stadium. Despite repeated complaints to city departments and relevant agencies, they say little has improved.

“We understand infrastructure work takes time, but four years with no timeline, no updates, and no concern for the people living here? That’s not acceptable.”

Locals are now urging Pattaya officials to step up. They’re demanding transparency, communication, and—above all—action. Calls are growing for city engineers and planners to meet with affected residents and provide a concrete timeline for project completion.

A frustrated condo tenant made his complaint clear.

“If this were happening in a tourist hotspot, it would’ve been done years ago. It’s time they remembered the people who live here.”

As frustration reaches a boiling point, the community is united in one simple plea: fix it, or face the backlash.