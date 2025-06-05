Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok

Attackers accused of putting mop handle into cat's anus and trying to starve it to death

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ November Purejika

A Bangkok couple brutally attacked a neighbour’s cat by allegedly putting a mop handle into its anus and also assaulted the feline’s owner, who exposed their abusive behaviour online.

The incident was revealed by a Facebook user, November Purejika, who revealed that her younger sister’s cat, Mommam, was attacked by a neighbour couple on May 29. The attack reportedly took place in a residential area on Soi Phahonyothin 35 in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, at around 4pm that day.

Mommam had gone missing from his home for three days. The owner searched for him and eventually heard the cat crying in pain from inside a neighbouring house.

Upon investigating, she found that the couple next door confined and brutally assaulted Mommam, keeping the cat locked inside despite its serious injuries.

Related Articles

According to Mommam’s owner, the attackers inserted the handle of a mop into the cat’s anus, resulting in severe trauma to the organ. They also detained the animal and deprived it of food, apparently intending to starve it to death. Fortunately, Mommam’s owner managed to rescue the cat in time and rushed it to an animal hospital.

The Facebook user added that the same couple had previously abused a dog in the neighbourhood, which later had to have its leg amputated due to the injuries it sustained.

Cat abuse Bangkok Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ November Purejika

After the story went viral on Thai social media, the couple reportedly physically attacked Mommam’s owner. She suffered bruising around her right eye and broken bones in her foot as a result of the assault.

The victim reported both the animal abuse and the physical assault to Phahonyothin Police Station. Initially, officers encouraged her to mediate with the accused, but she insisted on pursuing legal action. So, officers eventually accepted her complaint.

Thai woman and her cat brutally attacked by neighbour couple
Photo via Facebook/ November Purejika

Now living in fear, the cat’s owner shared her story not only with the online community but also with news agencies and the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT), a non-profit organisation focused on animal welfare.

The WDT has since provided her with legal support and is helping her pursue criminal charges against the couple.

Thai couple abuses cat and assaults its owner
The accused couple | Photo via Facebook/ November Purejika

In a separate incident in Nakhon Ratchasima reported in April, motorists spotted a man dragging his pet dog along the road with his motorcycle. Bystanders intervened and rescued the dog that suffered injuries to its legs and body.

The man later confessed to abusing the animal following an argument with his boyfriend. He was fined 10,000 baht, and the dog has since been adopted by a new, loving family.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya police foil violent brawl at Bali Hai Pier skate park Pattaya News

Pattaya police foil violent brawl at Bali Hai Pier skate park

6 seconds ago
Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok

6 minutes ago
Thai industry ministry shuts down toxic waste site in Chachoengsao Crime News

Thai industry ministry shuts down toxic waste site in Chachoengsao

13 minutes ago
King cobra stops car in Phayao, leaving woman terrified Thailand News

King cobra stops car in Phayao, leaving woman terrified

22 minutes ago
Thai drug lord extradited after fleeing with 7.9 million meth pills Crime News

Thai drug lord extradited after fleeing with 7.9 million meth pills

31 minutes ago
Manners and Thailand: A rules guide for the bored and perplexed Travel Guides

Manners and Thailand: A rules guide for the bored and perplexed

36 minutes ago
Thai teachers demand MoU cancellation over alcohol discounts Thailand News

Thai teachers demand MoU cancellation over alcohol discounts

41 minutes ago
Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi Road deaths

Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

50 minutes ago
Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship Thailand News

Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship

1 hour ago
Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient&#8217;s gum, sparking black magic fear Thailand News

Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient’s gum, sparking black magic fear

1 hour ago
Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai Crime News

Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago
Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg Thailand News

Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg

2 hours ago
Mechanic&#8217;s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car Road deaths

Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

2 hours ago
Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest Thailand News

Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest

2 hours ago
Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing Thailand News

Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing

2 hours ago
No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides Phuket News

No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides

3 hours ago
Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash Crime News

Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash

3 hours ago
Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering Thailand News

Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering

3 hours ago
Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint Crime News

Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint

4 hours ago
Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt Thailand News

Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt

4 hours ago
Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting Crime News

Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting

4 hours ago
Banthat Thong&#8217;s food scene fights back despite tourist drop Bangkok News

Banthat Thong’s food scene fights back despite tourist drop

4 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid Crime News

Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid

4 hours ago
Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute

4 hours ago
Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger Bangkok News

Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
64 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Your guide to the best place for liposuction in Bangkok

Your guide to the best place for liposuction in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt

Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt

4 hours ago
Banthat Thong&#8217;s food scene fights back despite tourist drop

Banthat Thong’s food scene fights back despite tourist drop

4 hours ago
Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute

Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute

4 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x