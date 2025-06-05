Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok

A Bangkok couple brutally attacked a neighbour’s cat by allegedly putting a mop handle into its anus and also assaulted the feline’s owner, who exposed their abusive behaviour online.

The incident was revealed by a Facebook user, November Purejika, who revealed that her younger sister’s cat, Mommam, was attacked by a neighbour couple on May 29. The attack reportedly took place in a residential area on Soi Phahonyothin 35 in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, at around 4pm that day.

Mommam had gone missing from his home for three days. The owner searched for him and eventually heard the cat crying in pain from inside a neighbouring house.

Upon investigating, she found that the couple next door confined and brutally assaulted Mommam, keeping the cat locked inside despite its serious injuries.

According to Mommam’s owner, the attackers inserted the handle of a mop into the cat’s anus, resulting in severe trauma to the organ. They also detained the animal and deprived it of food, apparently intending to starve it to death. Fortunately, Mommam’s owner managed to rescue the cat in time and rushed it to an animal hospital.

The Facebook user added that the same couple had previously abused a dog in the neighbourhood, which later had to have its leg amputated due to the injuries it sustained.

After the story went viral on Thai social media, the couple reportedly physically attacked Mommam’s owner. She suffered bruising around her right eye and broken bones in her foot as a result of the assault.

The victim reported both the animal abuse and the physical assault to Phahonyothin Police Station. Initially, officers encouraged her to mediate with the accused, but she insisted on pursuing legal action. So, officers eventually accepted her complaint.

Now living in fear, the cat’s owner shared her story not only with the online community but also with news agencies and the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT), a non-profit organisation focused on animal welfare.

The WDT has since provided her with legal support and is helping her pursue criminal charges against the couple.

In a separate incident in Nakhon Ratchasima reported in April, motorists spotted a man dragging his pet dog along the road with his motorcycle. Bystanders intervened and rescued the dog that suffered injuries to its legs and body.

The man later confessed to abusing the animal following an argument with his boyfriend. He was fined 10,000 baht, and the dog has since been adopted by a new, loving family.