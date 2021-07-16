World
European Union slaps travel restrictions on arrivals from Thailand
Member states of the European Union have agreed to remove Thailand from the list of countries from which travellers can arrive freely during the pandemic. The EU operates a “green list” of countries, which are currently only around 20 in number. Visitors from these countries, which include the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan, can enter the EU without mandatory quarantine. Yesterday, EU members agreed to add Ukraine to the green list, while removing Thailand and Rwanda.
The updating of the EU list will impact on potential European travellers to Thailand’s Sandbox-style reopening plans for tourists, Phuket and Koh Samui for now.
The Bangkok Post reports that countries may be added to the green list if they report fewer than 75 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people within the previous 14 days. On July 4, Ukraine’s figure was 18, while Thailand’s was 97.3 and Rwanda’s was 90.9. The EU has clarified that even if a country is on the green list, member states reserve the right to impose their own restrictions, including quarantine and mandatory testing, on travellers from those countries.
During the height of the pandemic, in March 2020, the EU shut its borders to non-essential travel but now regularly updates the list of countries from which people can enter, even if they are not vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people can enter the EU from any non-EU state. The list is constantly subject to change, with countries being added or removed based on the progress with vaccinations, the amount of testing being carried out, and how much trust the EU places in a country’s data.
According to the Bangkok Post, the EU green list currently includes Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, New Zealand, Qatar, Moldova, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and the US. China will be added to the list on condition that it returns the favour for travellers from the EU.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cremation services at Pathum Thani temple struggle to keep up with rising death toll
Thailand looks into 10-year visa for the rich allowing land and property ownership
11 new local Covid-19 infections today in Phuket
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thai PM returns to Government House after third negative Covid test
Search party locates missing college student’s body in Chiang Mai
European Union slaps travel restrictions on arrivals from Thailand
Koh Samui’s tourism hopes pinned on international travellers
Good Morning Thailand | The Thai time machine, Thai paperwork and red tape, Covid update
Thai industry representatives call on Health Minister to roll out vaccines in factories
Indonesia now Asia’s Covid-19 epicentre as daily cases exceed India
Covid-19 crisis unfolding across several Asian nations
Friday Covid-19 update: 9,692 new infections, 67 deaths
Thai Red Cross Society to give 1 million Moderna vaccines free
Top 10 Hotels to Stay at Near Bangkok BTS Stations
3 men arrested in Sinopharm vaccine scam
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui2 days ago
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Crime3 days ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Phuket2 days ago
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
- Bangkok3 days ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Recent comments: