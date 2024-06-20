Bangkok commuters go bananas as monkey halts BTS traffic

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:31, 20 June 2024| Updated: 17:31, 20 June 2024
A passenger today spotted a monkey on the railway track at Bang Wa BTS Station in Bangkok. Officers from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced they hope to catch the animal as soon as possible to avoid any possible accidents.

The Red Skull News X account shared a video of a monkey walking along the BTS Skytrain railway track after one of the passengers posted it on social media.

“Found a monkey on the BTS Blue Line. It is expected to have escaped from Lopburi province. #LopburiMonkey.”

The video showed a small monkey walking alongside the railway track, seemingly trying to find a way out of the spot.

The video ended as the BTS train approached the scene. There was no report on the safety of the monkey or whether the animal was still there. BTS has not yet confirmed the presence of the monkey either.

The DNP veterinarian, Phattarapon Manee-on, later confirmed with Channel 3 that the monkey in the video was not from Lopburi, as every monkey caught in the province would have a code number tattooed on its body.

The BTS customer service team later revealed to the media that a female university student recorded the video of the monkey while waiting for the train at approximately 8.20am today, June 20. The monkey was found at Bang Wa BTS Station, which is on the green line, not the blue line as reported by Red Skull.

The DNP authorities are awaiting for an alert from the BTS regarding the monkey’s presence and will rush to the scene to catch it immediately.

Move Forward Party MP Prasit Puttamapadungsak, commented on Red Skull’s post that another monkey was recently spotted in the Lamlukka area of Pathum Thani province near Bangkok and is still on the loose.

The MP suspected that the monkey might have escaped from a fire that broke out at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok.

