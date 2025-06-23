Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident

Driver’s misjudgment leads to fatal roadside tragedy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
78 1 minute read
Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 73 year old woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck while crossing a road in Lop Buri. The driver claimed he believed the woman had stopped to let his vehicle pass but was unable to avoid her as she unexpectedly continued crossing.

Yesterday, June 22, at 5.30pm, Police Lieutenant Phusit Muangmu of the Khok Samrong Police Station received a report of a pickup truck colliding with a pedestrian on Phahonyothin Road between kilometre markers 183-184 in Wang Khon Khwang subdistrict, Khok Samrong district, Lop Buri province.

Upon arriving at the scene with a doctor from Khok Samrong Hospital and the Khok Samrong Rescue Association, they found the victim’s relatives weeping. A green Ford Ranger with Bangkok registration 2กล-6105 was parked in the middle of the road, its front showing signs of impact and blood stains.

Not far from the vehicle lay the body of Suphin Chantrat, who had sustained severe injuries. Her body was taken to the hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver, 48 year old Narongdet, explained that he was driving from Lop Buri towards Khok Samrong. As he approached the scene, he noticed the woman stopping to allow the vehicle in front of him to pass.

Assuming she would continue to wait for his vehicle, he proceeded. However, the woman unexpectedly resumed crossing the road at a close distance, leaving him unable to brake or swerve in time to avoid the collision. Following the incident, Narongdet remained at the scene and awaited the police.

The police recorded the scene and took Narongdet into custody for questioning at Khok Samrong Police Station, where legal proceedings will follow, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

In similar news, a devastating collision at a well-known intersection in Mueang district, Phetchaburi province, claimed the lives of a mother and daughter. The accident, involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, occurred at 3.50pm on June 8.

Latest Thailand News
Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand Thailand News

Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand

9 minutes ago
Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban Thailand News

Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban

31 minutes ago
Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically Road deaths

Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically

48 minutes ago
Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate Thailand News

Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate

59 minutes ago
Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya Pattaya News

Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry Phuket News

Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry

1 hour ago
SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services Thailand News

SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services

3 hours ago
Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues Thailand News

Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues

3 hours ago
Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud Crime News

Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud

3 hours ago
Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom Travel Guides

Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom

3 hours ago
Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire Thailand News

Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire

3 hours ago
Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms Crime News

Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms

3 hours ago
Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling Thailand News

Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan

4 hours ago
Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees Crime News

Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees

4 hours ago
Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident Road deaths

Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident

4 hours ago
Udon Thani chicken dispute resolved after police intervention Crime News

Udon Thani chicken dispute resolved after police intervention

4 hours ago
Fisheries boost monitoring amid toxic fears in Thai rivers Northern Thailand News

Fisheries boost monitoring amid toxic fears in Thai rivers

4 hours ago
Thai woman accused in Philippine call centre scam arrested Crime News

Thai woman accused in Philippine call centre scam arrested

4 hours ago
Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident Thailand News

Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident

4 hours ago
Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao Crime News

Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao

4 hours ago
Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road Bangkok News

Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road

5 hours ago
Court set to review petition for PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s removal Thailand News

Court set to review petition for PM Paetongtarn’s removal

5 hours ago
Thai border clash: 4 million meth pills seized, two dead Northern Thailand News

Thai border clash: 4 million meth pills seized, two dead

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecasted across 49 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rainfall forecasted across 49 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x