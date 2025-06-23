Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident

A 73 year old woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck while crossing a road in Lop Buri. The driver claimed he believed the woman had stopped to let his vehicle pass but was unable to avoid her as she unexpectedly continued crossing.

Yesterday, June 22, at 5.30pm, Police Lieutenant Phusit Muangmu of the Khok Samrong Police Station received a report of a pickup truck colliding with a pedestrian on Phahonyothin Road between kilometre markers 183-184 in Wang Khon Khwang subdistrict, Khok Samrong district, Lop Buri province.

Upon arriving at the scene with a doctor from Khok Samrong Hospital and the Khok Samrong Rescue Association, they found the victim’s relatives weeping. A green Ford Ranger with Bangkok registration 2กล-6105 was parked in the middle of the road, its front showing signs of impact and blood stains.

Not far from the vehicle lay the body of Suphin Chantrat, who had sustained severe injuries. Her body was taken to the hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver, 48 year old Narongdet, explained that he was driving from Lop Buri towards Khok Samrong. As he approached the scene, he noticed the woman stopping to allow the vehicle in front of him to pass.

Assuming she would continue to wait for his vehicle, he proceeded. However, the woman unexpectedly resumed crossing the road at a close distance, leaving him unable to brake or swerve in time to avoid the collision. Following the incident, Narongdet remained at the scene and awaited the police.

The police recorded the scene and took Narongdet into custody for questioning at Khok Samrong Police Station, where legal proceedings will follow, reported KhaoSod.

