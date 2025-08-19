Lampang motorcycle thief caught with screwdriver method in Samut Prakan

Police have apprehended a 39 year old man from Lampang, known for stealing motorcycles with only a screwdriver, throughout the city. He confessed after being arrested at a restaurant parking lot in Thepharak subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Prakan province, today, August 19.

The arrest was led by Police Colonel Narupon Karuna, along with Police Major Patiphan Pensuk and Police Captain Sitthichai Rittisilp. Wasan was wanted under a warrant issued by the Lampang Provincial Court for charges of theft in a dwelling and theft at night.

The investigation revealed that in June, motorcycles were stolen from a student dormitory in Mueang Lampang district. CCTV footage showed Wasan leading a motorcycle away. This incident led to multiple complaints of similar thefts in various areas, with four to five complaints filed.

His actions demonstrated a disregard for the law, prompting an ongoing search for his capture. Detectives later discovered he had fled to Samut Prakan province, where they eventually located and arrested him.

During questioning, Wasan confessed to losing his job earlier this year and resorting to theft due to his previous experience as a motorcycle repairman. He would search for unlocked motorcycles in dormitory parking areas, push them to secluded spots, and use a single screwdriver to start the engine by bypassing the ignition.

He then dismantled the motorcycles and sold the parts to junkyards for a few thousand baht each. He admitted to stealing four to five motorcycles using this method. Wasan was subsequently sent to the Mueang Lampang Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 35 year old man was arrested by police in Mueang district, Khon Kaen province, only 16 days after being released from prison, for stealing three motorcycles.

Boonmee allegedly sold the stolen bikes to acquaintances for 500 to 900 baht (US$15 to 30) each to support his drinking habit. He was taken into custody at Khon Kaen’s Third Bus Terminal in Mueang Kao subdistrict.