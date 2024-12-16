Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing

Picture courtesy of the Royal Thai Navy

In a legal ruling that’s sent shockwaves throughout the fishing community in Thailand, a Myanmar court has thrown the book at four Thai sailors, sentencing them to between four and six years in prison for fishing offences and illegal entry into the country.

Sources from Kawthaung district broke the news today, December 16, revealing the fate of the Thai crew who, along with 28 Burmese sailors, were intercepted by a Myanmar military warship at Yancheuk Island, Kawthaung District, on November 30. The group was apprehended while casting their nets in contentious waters.

The Kawthaung Provincial Court didn’t pull any punches, reported Matichon. The boat owner was slapped with a five-year sentence for illegally fishing in Myanmar’s waters, compounded by an additional year for unauthorised entry, bringing his total stretch behind bars to six years. As if that wasn’t enough, a fine of 200,000 Kyat (3,350 baht) was added.

Meanwhile, the three other Thai crew members weren’t let off the hook lightly. Each received three-year sentences for their fishing offences, plus an extra year for illegal entry, tallying up to a four-year prison term alongside a 30,000 Kyat (500 baht) fine each.

The verdict has cast a stark spotlight on the risks facing fishermen in disputed maritime territories, leaving many questioning the future of cross-border fishing activities in the region.

Update: Fishing for freedom: Thai crew released from Myanmar custody

Four Thai crew members are expected to be released today after being detained in Myanmar. The crew members belong to the Thai fishing vessel S. Charoenchai 8, which was intercepted by Myanmar’s navy.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) confirmed that all crew members, including the four Thai nationals, are safe and that diplomatic efforts are underway to secure their release.

The incident occurred after the Thai vessel was reportedly fired upon by the Myanmar navy. The vessel, with a total of 31 crew members, had been docked at the Burenong Pier in Myanmar.

The RTN has been in constant communication with their Myanmar counterparts, coordinating efforts to ensure the safe return of the crew. The Thai-Myanmar Border Coordination Centre (TBC) is actively involved in negotiating the release of the four Thai crew members.

“Everyone is safe,” read a statement on the RTN’s Facebook page. Continuous coordination with the Myanmar Navy has ensured the safety of the crew, currently docked at the Burenong Pier. The statement also expressed hope for the release of the Thai crew members later today.

Thai officials, including the RTN and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are working closely with their Myanmar counterparts. Rear Admiral Kanokpol Pimthong, representing the RTN, is involved in the negotiations. The Thai officials submitted an official request for the release of the Thai nationals to the TBC in Myanmar.

The four Thai crew members, stationed on the vessel, are undergoing immigration processes in Myanmar. It remains uncertain whether they will face charges, potentially related to illegal entry.

The Thai-Myanmar Border Committee in Koh Song will deliberate on this matter before any handover of the crew. The crew members in question are 68 year old Sunan, the ship’s supervisor; 61 year old Sompong, an engineer; 64 year old Thaworn, also an engineer; and 69 year old Wiroj, a crew member.

If charges are pressed, the Thai crew may face proceedings at the Ranong Immigration Office, which could involve documenting the incident and facing fines at the Ranong Provincial Court. The status of the seized Thai fishing vessel and the 27 Myanmar crew members is also under consideration by Myanmar officials. Decisions are pending on whether the vessel and its crew will be returned to Thailand.

In the event of a formal handover, the Thai officials, led by the TBC Ranong and local immigration officials, will travel to Koh Song to officially retrieve the Thai crew members. The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre in Ranong, along with the local immigration office, is prepared for the formalities involved in the crew’s return, reported KhaoSod.

This development follows reports from the Thai-Myanmar Local Border Committee, which confirmed that the S. Charoenchai 8 and its crew had reached Koh Song.

Original story: Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

Thailand is taking steps to reclaim a fishing boat seized by Myanmar after four Thai crew members were freed on December 5. This development was confirmed by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who highlighted ongoing efforts to secure the return of the boat.

The vessel, named Sor Charoenchai 8, was captured along with 31 crew members, including four Thais and 27 Myanmar nationals. The incident took place nearly a week ago when Myanmar patrol boats engaged a group of Thai fishing vessels off the coast of Ranong province.

The four Thai crew members were anticipated to be released by Friday following joint diplomatic efforts by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC). These efforts aimed to confirm their presence in Kawthaung, Myanmar, located opposite Ranong.

Defence Minister Phumtham expressed confidence that the four Thais would return without any complications once the immigration procedures were completed. Regarding the seized fishing vessel, Thai officials plan to collaborate with Myanmar officials to facilitate its return, with further clarity expected after the TBC meeting.

The defence minister also stated that the government is still in the process of gathering facts about the incident and will formally protest if officers from Myanmar are found to have acted excessively.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap mentioned that medical teams are ready to assist the four men, who will undergo both physical and mental health evaluations upon their return.

A reassuring message was posted on the Royal Thai Navy’s Facebook page, displaying a photograph of the four Thai crew members and confirming their safety.

Nikorndej Balankura, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa instructed a Consular Department representative to travel to Ranong to prepare for the return of the Thai nationals.

Nikorndej clarified that he had no details concerning the release of the seized fishing vessel. When questioned about possible conditions tied to the release, particularly allegations linking the boat to the Red Wa group, he responded that the initial report classified it solely as a fishing vessel and that officers from Myanmar are conducting further investigations.

“It was reported only as a fishing boat. We have not received any information from the Myanmar government on whether this boat is connected to the Red Wa group. Therefore, this situation involves a Thai fishing boat encroaching on another country’s territorial waters.”

Moreover, he emphasised that the release of the crew was not contingent on any ransom but was rather the outcome of diplomatic cooperation between the Thai and Myanmar governments, reported Bangkok Post.