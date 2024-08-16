Crocodile sighting in Chachoengsao canal sparks panic

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A large 3.5-metre crocodile was spotted in a canal in Chachoengsao, causing panic among residents of over 40 households who have been warned to stay out of the water. Local government officials have been urged to capture the reptile immediately.

The incident occurred yesterday in the canal near Wat Khlong Chao, in the Sala Daeng subdistrict of Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province. A fisherman, 62 year old Samphan Lekkhum, discovered the crocodile while fishing around noon.

Samphan shared that he was waiting to shoot fish in the canal when he noticed a large black object floating in the water. As it approached, he realised it was the head of a crocodile.

“I have been fishing in this river for years and have never seen a crocodile here. I was so shocked. I quickly went back to my house to grab my phone to take a picture.

“When I returned, I picked up a stone to throw into the water to confirm what I saw, but by the time I got back, the crocodile had submerged. I managed to take a picture, but it was not very clear.”

Samphan is convinced that what he saw was indeed a crocodile.

“I have been around water for a long time. If it were a monitor lizard, it would not be this long or have such a large body. From now on, I will be cautious and avoid fishing in this canal because I believe the crocodile is still around and probably has a food source in this area.”

Community warning

Samphan’s sister, 54 year old Patniti Lekkhum, provided further details. After her brother captured the image of the crocodile, she shared it with friends on a LINE group and alerted local news pages to warn others.

“We have already warned the residents living along the canal, especially the 40 households in this area. Parents have been advised to prevent their children from playing in the canal until the crocodile is captured. We are genuinely scared because the crocodile is reported to be over 3.5 metres long. We urgently need the relevant authorities to capture this crocodile.”

The sighting has significantly impacted the community, with many residents expressing fear and concern for their safety. Government officials have been urged to take immediate action to capture the crocodile and ensure the safety of the residents.

The local community hopes that the presence of this large reptile will be addressed swiftly to prevent any potential danger, reported KhaoSod.