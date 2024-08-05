Croc on the run finally in the net after a week of gator-aid in Phuket

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A saltwater crocodile, which had been eluding capture for six days, was finally apprehended by local officials in Phuket. The reptile, discovered in an old mining pond, will undergo health and species checks at a coastal fisheries research centre.

Security guards at a golf course in Pa Khlok, Thalang District, Phuket, first spotted the crocodile on July 31. The sighting prompted an immediate response from Thertsak Mittrawong, the district fisheries officer, along with local officials and the village headman from Moo 4, Pa Khlok.

Concerned for public safety, they coordinated with experts from Panya Farm in Kamphaeng Saen, Nakhon Pathom, known for their crocodile conservation and capture training.

Upon confirming that the creature was a saltwater crocodile, the team altered their strategy to encircle and capture it. Despite their best efforts, several challenges hindered the operation, and five days passed without success.

Today, August 5, the pursuit team, led by Nikhom Suksawat from Panya Farm’s crack team, successfully captured the elusive crocodile. After six arduous days and nights, the reptile was finally secured.

Local Phuket officials transported the crocodile to the Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre in either Phang Nga’s Thai Mueang or Phuket’s Ban Para in Pa Khlok, Thalang District. Initially, the crocodile will be placed in a cement pond for health and species verification. Following these checks, it will be moved to a larger pond to acclimatise.

The community’s response was a mix of relief and curiosity. Many locals had been on edge since the initial sighting, with some expressing concerns about the potential danger posed by the animal.

“It was quite a scare for everyone here. We’re glad the authorities took swift action and finally captured it.”

The capture operation involved multiple agencies and highlighted the complexities of handling wildlife in populated areas. The crocodile’s presence in a private pond within a golf course added an unusual twist to the situation, raising questions about how it ended up there in the first place.

Saltwater crocodiles are known for their aggressive behaviour and ability to travel long distances in search of suitable habitats. While they are not native to Phuket, sightings have been reported occasionally, often attributed to illegal wildlife trade or escape from captivity.

Authorities plan to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the crocodile’s origin. The health checks and species verification at the research centre will provide crucial information that could aid in understanding how the animal came to be in the old mining pond, said a local official.

“We need to ensure that such incidents do not recur. It’s essential to understand the source and prevent future occurrences.”

The incident underscores the importance of wildlife management and the challenges faced by local officials in ensuring public safety while preserving natural habitats. The collaborative effort between local officials, conservation experts, and the community played a pivotal role in resolving the situation.

