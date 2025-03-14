Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
130 1 minute read
Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)
Picture courtesy of Sanook

A rare Siamese crocodile has been spotted catching some rays in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park, spotlighting its critically endangered status and adding a new snap to nature’s gallery.

Somkiat Yodmalee, Director of the Conservation Area Management Office 11, yesterday, March 13, revealed that a team led by Daengrawee Promrak had captured the elusive reptile on film.

The marvellous shot, taken on March 5 at Pak Kasao, Klong Chomphu, Phitsanulok, shows the crocodile lounging comfortably on a sun-drenched rock, surrounded by unspoiled beauty.

Thanks to wildlife trap cameras and meticulous monitoring efforts since October 2024, this discovery brought excitement and relief. The last recorded sighting dates back to 2013, though whispers of appearances have swirled among locals.

Related Articles

Scientifically known as Crocodylus siamensis, the Siamese or swamp crocodile lays claim to Thailand, echoing its former name, Siam.

These medium to large creatures can stretch from 3 to 4 metres. Maturity comes at around a decade old, when they start laying 20 to 48 eggs each May, just as the rainy season begins.

Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Sanook

Preferring tranquil waters, these crocodiles are solo hunters, munching mainly on fish and small critters. Generally harmless unless ruffled or starving, they can fast for 10 to 15 days after a meal.

Globally classified as Critically Endangered, these crocs are on CITES’ strictest list due to their dwindling numbers. Yet, their recent appearance is a thrilling sign of Thung Salaeng Luang’s ecological vitality.

However, challenges loom large, with potential reservoir projects threatening their habitat. Conserving these ancient creatures is more crucial than ever, preserving both their presence and the park’s diverse ecosystem, Snook reported.

This sun-soaked croc cameo doesn’t just break the surface, it emphasises the need to tackle conservation issues head-on.

Thung Salaeng Luang is now more than just a picturesque spot, it’s a critical battleground ensuring these majestic creatures remain a part of our world.

Let’s hope crocodile lovers get the opportunity to get more snaps of the majestic reptiles.

Earlier this year, two Siamese crocodiles were discovered in Pang Sida National Park, reigniting hopes for the conservation of this critically endangered species.

Measuring between 2-3 metres in length, park officials confirmed that the sightings, across six protected forest areas in Thailand, marked a significant milestone.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return Thailand News

Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return

3 hours ago
Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

3 hours ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end Thailand News

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

3 hours ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl Thailand News

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

4 hours ago
Womanising airport director grounded by wife&#8217;s adultery complaint Thailand News

Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint

4 hours ago
EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste Thailand News

EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste

4 hours ago
Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video) Thailand News

Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)

4 hours ago
No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown Phuket News

No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown

4 hours ago
Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress Thailand News

Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress

5 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on beach chaos and homelessness Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on beach chaos and homelessness

5 hours ago
Frenchman’s magic mushroom mishap trip on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Frenchman’s magic mushroom mishap trip on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Jealous Thai university student stabs friend over alleged affair Thailand News

Jealous Thai university student stabs friend over alleged affair

5 hours ago
Phuket mystery: Homeless woman found dead at abandoned hotel Phuket News

Phuket mystery: Homeless woman found dead at abandoned hotel

6 hours ago
Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36 Thailand News

Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36

6 hours ago
Thai man suspected of drowning baby in Pathum Thani canal Thailand News

Thai man suspected of drowning baby in Pathum Thani canal

6 hours ago
Monkey business: Morrisons cuts ties with Thai coconut suppliers Thailand News

Monkey business: Morrisons cuts ties with Thai coconut suppliers

6 hours ago
Fire at Surat Thani car dealership causes 2 million baht damage Thailand News

Fire at Surat Thani car dealership causes 2 million baht damage

7 hours ago
Nonthaburi theft gang arrested after stealing appliances on bike Thailand News

Nonthaburi theft gang arrested after stealing appliances on bike

7 hours ago
2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri Thailand News

2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri

8 hours ago
Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant Pattaya News

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

8 hours ago
McLovin’ it: McDonald&#8217;s supersizes Thai expansion (video) Business News

McLovin’ it: McDonald’s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

8 hours ago
Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic Thailand News

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

8 hours ago
3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket Phuket News

3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

9 hours ago
Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance Thailand News

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

9 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
130 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

3 hours ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

3 hours ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

4 hours ago