Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)

A rare Siamese crocodile has been spotted catching some rays in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park, spotlighting its critically endangered status and adding a new snap to nature’s gallery.

Somkiat Yodmalee, Director of the Conservation Area Management Office 11, yesterday, March 13, revealed that a team led by Daengrawee Promrak had captured the elusive reptile on film.

The marvellous shot, taken on March 5 at Pak Kasao, Klong Chomphu, Phitsanulok, shows the crocodile lounging comfortably on a sun-drenched rock, surrounded by unspoiled beauty.

Thanks to wildlife trap cameras and meticulous monitoring efforts since October 2024, this discovery brought excitement and relief. The last recorded sighting dates back to 2013, though whispers of appearances have swirled among locals.

Scientifically known as Crocodylus siamensis, the Siamese or swamp crocodile lays claim to Thailand, echoing its former name, Siam.

These medium to large creatures can stretch from 3 to 4 metres. Maturity comes at around a decade old, when they start laying 20 to 48 eggs each May, just as the rainy season begins.

Preferring tranquil waters, these crocodiles are solo hunters, munching mainly on fish and small critters. Generally harmless unless ruffled or starving, they can fast for 10 to 15 days after a meal.

Globally classified as Critically Endangered, these crocs are on CITES’ strictest list due to their dwindling numbers. Yet, their recent appearance is a thrilling sign of Thung Salaeng Luang’s ecological vitality.

However, challenges loom large, with potential reservoir projects threatening their habitat. Conserving these ancient creatures is more crucial than ever, preserving both their presence and the park’s diverse ecosystem, Snook reported.

This sun-soaked croc cameo doesn’t just break the surface, it emphasises the need to tackle conservation issues head-on.

Thung Salaeng Luang is now more than just a picturesque spot, it’s a critical battleground ensuring these majestic creatures remain a part of our world.

Let’s hope crocodile lovers get the opportunity to get more snaps of the majestic reptiles.

Earlier this year, two Siamese crocodiles were discovered in Pang Sida National Park, reigniting hopes for the conservation of this critically endangered species.

Measuring between 2-3 metres in length, park officials confirmed that the sightings, across six protected forest areas in Thailand, marked a significant milestone.