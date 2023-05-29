Chinese tourist found hanged in Pattaya rental, alcohol bottle discovered

Photo via The Pattaya News

A Chinese tourist was found dead in the early hours of this morning in his rented apartment in Pattaya. Pattaya Police and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thamasathan Foundation were called to the scene in the early hours of today, in Soi Chaloem Phra Kiat 21, Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a Chinese man hanging in a room on the second floor of the building, with a rope tied around his neck and attached to a doorknob in the bathroom. A strong, unpleasant smell filled the room. The Chinese tourist’s identity has been withheld, as per standard editorial policy, until his family and embassy are notified.

The authorities restricted access to the room for those not involved in the investigation. A medical team from Banglamung Hospital examined the body and found no signs of physical assault or property disturbance, only an empty alcohol bottle.

The property owner, 31 year old Kruawan, told Pattaya News that the Chinese tourist had been renting the room alone since April. He would usually come downstairs to drink beer every day but had not been seen for two days, causing her concern.

Kruawan decided to check on the man and discovered the key in the door. Upon opening the door, she saw the victim’s body sitting against the bathroom door with his legs stretched out. She quickly left the room and contacted the police.

Kruawan mentioned that the Chinese tourist had often spoken about taking his own life before the incident. The man’s body has been taken to a local hospital to determine the exact cause of death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.