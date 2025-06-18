Phuket’s economy soars, but 600 Cambodian workers left stranded

Phuket earned 188 billion baht, attracting 500,000 visitors from January to April

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Phuket’s economy is roaring back to life, with employment soaring by nearly 100% and tourism revenue skyrocketing. But while the island thrives, a pressing issue remains — the 600 Cambodian workers currently stranded without a repatriation plan.

Phuket Deputy Governor, Suwit Pansengiam, gave a promising update today, June 18, revealing that tourism in Phuket has grown significantly since last year.

With a revenue of 497 billion baht in 2024, the island has seen a high influx of quality tourists. In fact, from January to April this year alone, Phuket earned 188 billion baht, welcoming around 500,000 visitors. While this number might not seem high, the quality of the tourists has made all the difference, making Phuket the second largest contributor to the nation’s tourism economy, behind only Bangkok.

In terms of employment, Phuket’s job market is booming, with high demand across various sectors — from tourism to construction. Suwit expressed his gratitude to the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, which recently hosted a job fair that gave both the unemployed and new graduates a chance to secure work.

The island’s job market has truly bounced back. According to Thanet Tantipiriyakit, President of the Phuket Tourism Business Association, employment has nearly doubled.

“In 2019, before the pandemic, Phuket’s Social Security Office had approximately 100,000 insured workers. Now, that number has more than doubled to over 270,000,” Thanet said, highlighting how the island’s economic recovery is accelerating.

However, despite Phuket’s impressive recovery, some aspects remain problematic. Foreign workers, including Europeans, Filipinos, and neighbours from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, continue to fill essential roles in the tourism, hotel, and construction industries. Yet, the island faces a stagnant repatriation policy for around 600 Cambodian workers, who remain stranded with no clear return plan in place.

With no immediate policy change, these workers are caught in limbo. Local authorities are still grappling with finding a way to return them to their home country. The Phuket Provincial Employment Office has confirmed that, while the workers are legally registered, there is still no repatriation plan, leaving the situation unresolved, reported Matichon.

Phuket’s economy continues to grow, but this lingering issue of foreign workers highlights the gaps in the recovery process. As tourism thrives, authorities need to ensure that workers are treated fairly and that their status is properly addressed in the coming months.

Phuket News

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
