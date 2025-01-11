Jomtien Beach bust: 6 arrested for illegal gambling

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Six individuals, comprising both Thai and Cambodian nationals, were apprehended for engaging in illegal gambling on Jomtien Beach, Chon Buri province. The open-air gambling occurred yesterday, January 10, with many participants fleeing the scene as law enforcement approached.

Police Colonel Navin Theerawit, the superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, received a report of the illicit activity taking place at the beach near Soi 12, Beach Road. In response, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sirachat Nootes, deputy superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, was tasked with dispatching patrol officers to address the situation.

Undercover officers infiltrated the gambling circle, uncovering nearly ten individuals, both male and female, openly playing a dice gambling game using mobile phones on Jomtien Beach. The group’s boisterous behaviour disturbed nearby tourists, disrupting the serene atmosphere of the area. Consequently, the police devised a plan to intervene and arrest the gamblers promptly.

Upon noticing the police charge towards them, the gamblers attempted to escape. However, the police managed to capture six individuals: three Thai nationals and three Cambodians. A few participants narrowly evaded capture. The police seized several items, including cash and a mobile phone used for the dice gambling game through an application.

The arrested individuals were initially charged with illegal gambling, specifically for engaging in dice games without permission. They were subsequently taken into custody and handed over to the Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

