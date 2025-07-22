Border bombshell: Thailand blames Cambodia for landmine attack

A deadly landmine blast near the Thai-Cambodian border has reignited a fiery diplomatic row, with Thailand accusing Cambodia of planting fresh anti-personnel mines in violation of international law.

Three Thai soldiers were critically injured last week by a Russian-made PMN-2 landmine in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. One soldier lost his foot. Two more mines were found just metres away on Sunday, July 20, sparking accusations of deliberate provocation.

The Thai government is now preparing a formal protest to the President of the Ottawa Convention — the global treaty banning anti-personnel mines — while demanding an international response.

“Thailand strongly condemns the use of anti-personnel mines,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a blistering statement, calling the incident a “blatant violation of international law and Thai sovereignty.”

Royal Thai Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree confirmed the mines were recently planted and not part of Thailand’s military stockpile.

“Signs of recent digging and the type of device make it clear these are new,” he said.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasans Kongsi confirmed the devices were not from Thai arsenals and said evidence points to recent activity following the May 28 border skirmish.

Cambodia, however, is having none of it.

In a strongly worded rebuttal issued from Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs slammed Thailand’s allegations as “baseless and unfounded,” insisting the explosion occurred inside Cambodian territory — specifically in Techo Morakot Village, Preah Vihear province.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia categorically denies these false accusations,” the statement read. “Rather than acknowledge the truth, Thailand continues to spread misleading claims.”

The Thai military insists otherwise and has ramped up border patrols, issued new directives, and is planning to brief foreign diplomats and attachés on the incident, reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acting as prime minister, warned that if further evidence supports Thai claims, the government may recall its chargé d’affaires from Cambodia.

Police are now being deployed to the disputed Ta Muen Thom Temple area in Surin to prevent further clashes between civilians and troops.

“Crowd control units are being stationed in advance,” Phumtham said.

The spat is the latest flashpoint in a long-running border dispute, with both sides referencing century-old treaties and maps. Cambodia has called for the International Court of Justice to intervene, accusing Thailand of violating bilateral pacts and international agreements.