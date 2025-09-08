Bangkok hosts global Chinese novel-writing competition launch

Literary competition links Southeast Asia and Belt & Road Nations

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner22 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025
68 1 minute read
Bangkok hosts global Chinese novel-writing competition launch | Thaiger
Picture via Bangkok Post

Bangkok served as the inaugural location for a global Chinese novel-writing competition, which began on Sunday, September 7, at Baan Dusit Thani. This event, a collaboration between Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao newspaper and SPH Media, gathered writers, publishers, and cultural figures from across Southeast Asia.

Following its launch in the Thai capital, the competition will continue to Penang, Malaysia, and Nusa Island, Indonesia. Over 200 participants of various ages attended the Bangkok event, highlighting the growing interest in Chinese-language literature in the region.

The initiative received backing from Phinij Jarusombat, former deputy prime minister and president of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council, along with senior representatives from China’s cultural and media sectors.

The competition seeks original Chinese-language novels from global writers, aiming to nurture young talent, encourage cross-cultural understanding, and establish a platform for literary exchange among countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

A notable feature of the Bangkok event was an offline discussion with popular online novelist Huwei de Bi, whose work, Dao Gui Yi Xian, was recently chosen by Universal Studios Singapore for its Halloween programme. This marks the first occasion an original Chinese intellectual property was showcased at an international theme park.

Singaporean author Sui Ting also participated in the dialogue, sharing insights on creativity and cultural storytelling with Huwei de Bi. This exchange emphasised the competition’s objective of connecting communities through literature.

In related news, the Pattaya Film Festival 2025 rolled out its red carpet from August 28 to 30 with a programme of screenings, seminars, and unique showings, including one in a temple. Held at SF Cinema Central Marina, the event was part of the city’s ambition to brand itself as a film industry hotspot and achieve the title of UNESCO Creative City of Film.

Related Articles

Bangkok Post reported that this initiative aligned with Thailand’s broader strategy of using its soft power to fuel tourism and economic growth. The Mayor stated that the city was more than just its beaches.

Latest Thailand News
Beachgoers beware: Venomous jellyfish spotted in Thai waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Beachgoers beware: Venomous jellyfish spotted in Thai waters

1 minute ago
Bangkok hosts global Chinese novel-writing competition launch | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok hosts global Chinese novel-writing competition launch

22 minutes ago
Thai man slits throat of condo security guard for deying him entry | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man slits throat of condo security guard for deying him entry

2 hours ago
Thai education system demands reform after poor global rankings | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai education system demands reform after poor global rankings

2 hours ago
Cambodia seeks to restore ties with Thailand amid border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia seeks to restore ties with Thailand amid border tensions

3 hours ago
Thai Airways shares soar post-trading resumption, strong profits | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways shares soar post-trading resumption, strong profits

3 hours ago
Thai nurse discovers boyfriend dead after stopping to help at car crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse discovers boyfriend dead after stopping to help at car crash

3 hours ago
Heavy rainfall alert issued for 50 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 50 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

3 hours ago
South Korean man claims self-defence after punching British national in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man claims self-defence after punching British national in Udon Thani

4 hours ago
75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself | Thaiger Crime News

75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself

23 hours ago
Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van | Thaiger Crime News

Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van

23 hours ago
Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres

24 hours ago
Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand, Laos, China push forward with new rail bridge project | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand, Laos, China push forward with new rail bridge project

1 day ago
Woman arrested in Hat Yai for smuggling drugs in brassiere | Thaiger South Thailand News

Woman arrested in Hat Yai for smuggling drugs in brassiere

1 day ago
Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang

1 day ago
British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel

1 day ago
Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole | Thaiger Thailand News

Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole

1 day ago
Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment

1 day ago
Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces

1 day ago
Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products

1 day ago
Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong

1 day ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods

1 day ago
Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown | Thaiger Environment News

Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown

2 days ago
Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom | Thaiger Business News

Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner22 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.