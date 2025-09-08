Bangkok hosts global Chinese novel-writing competition launch

Bangkok served as the inaugural location for a global Chinese novel-writing competition, which began on Sunday, September 7, at Baan Dusit Thani. This event, a collaboration between Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao newspaper and SPH Media, gathered writers, publishers, and cultural figures from across Southeast Asia.

Following its launch in the Thai capital, the competition will continue to Penang, Malaysia, and Nusa Island, Indonesia. Over 200 participants of various ages attended the Bangkok event, highlighting the growing interest in Chinese-language literature in the region.

The initiative received backing from Phinij Jarusombat, former deputy prime minister and president of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council, along with senior representatives from China’s cultural and media sectors.

The competition seeks original Chinese-language novels from global writers, aiming to nurture young talent, encourage cross-cultural understanding, and establish a platform for literary exchange among countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

A notable feature of the Bangkok event was an offline discussion with popular online novelist Huwei de Bi, whose work, Dao Gui Yi Xian, was recently chosen by Universal Studios Singapore for its Halloween programme. This marks the first occasion an original Chinese intellectual property was showcased at an international theme park.

Singaporean author Sui Ting also participated in the dialogue, sharing insights on creativity and cultural storytelling with Huwei de Bi. This exchange emphasised the competition’s objective of connecting communities through literature.

In related news, the Pattaya Film Festival 2025 rolled out its red carpet from August 28 to 30 with a programme of screenings, seminars, and unique showings, including one in a temple. Held at SF Cinema Central Marina, the event was part of the city’s ambition to brand itself as a film industry hotspot and achieve the title of UNESCO Creative City of Film.

Bangkok Post reported that this initiative aligned with Thailand’s broader strategy of using its soft power to fuel tourism and economic growth. The Mayor stated that the city was more than just its beaches.