Thai man slits throat of condo security guard for deying him entry

A Thai man slit the throat of a condominium security guard in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area on Saturday, September 6, after the guard blocked him from meeting his ex-girlfriend, who lived there.

Officers from Sutthisan Police Station investigated the death of the guard, Somdej Pimsanran, at around 4.30am at a condominium in Soi Lat Phrao 48 Section 4, Samsen Nok district.

Somdej’s body was found in front of his desk with a deep slash wound to his throat and face. The attacker reportedly fled the scene in a black sedan.

A witness told police he saw a man with short hair and a tattoo on his right arm assaulting Somdej with a knife. The assailant was wearing a black T-shirt with cannabis leaves printed on the back and long jeans.

The condominium technician insisted that Somdej had never conflicted with residents or colleagues.

Police examined security camera footage and later tracked down the suspect, 34 year old Phurit, at his condominium nearby. He admitted to killing the security guard, claiming he had clashed with the victim several times in the past.

On the day of the incident, Phurit said he attempted to visit his ex-girlfriend’s condominium to resolve their issues. However, the guard blocked his entry. He claimed Somdej had refused him entry before, which angered him.

Phurit also confessed that he had prepared the knife in advance and planned to attack the guard if he was denied entry again.

Police did not disclose the specific charges brought against him. However, under Section 289 of the Criminal Law, intentional murder is punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment, or a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.

In a similar case in January, a security guard in Sakhon Nakhon was killed by a former boxer with a mental illness. The suspect first engaged in a violent altercation with two men, beating them unconscious.

Four security guards intervened but were unable to subdue him. Although the ex-boxer was eventually restrained, one guard later died in hospital while three others sustained minor injuries.