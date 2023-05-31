Bangkok commuters demand missing link between Green and Yellow lines

Photo Courtesy of Facebook

The operators of Bangkok’s Green and Yellow lines are facing increasing pressure to construct a 2.6-kilometre connection between the two electric train systems. This would enable Bangkok commuters to conveniently switch lines at Ratchayothin and Lat Phrao stations.

The Yellow Line monorail, set to begin operations later this year, will serve as a mass-transit link for commuters in Bangkok’s north and eastern suburbs.

Currently, without the connecting link, Bangkok commuters must reroute their journey through the Blue Line, resulting in increased travel costs. A source revealed that a proposal to build the missing link had already passed an environmental impact assessment six years ago.

The proposed link would run along Ratchadaphisek Road, connecting Lat Phrao Station on the Yellow Line with Phahonyothin 24 and Ratchayothin stations on the Green Line. The extension would pass through significant locations, such as the Criminal Court and Chandrakasem Rajabhat University reported Bangkok Post.

However, the project has not progressed due to opposition from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), the operator of the Blue Line. A feasibility study on the missing link estimated that the Blue Line could lose 4,800 Bangkok commuters per day in the first year of the extension’s opening, equating to a loss of around 2.7 billion baht throughout the 30-year concession.

Follow us on :













The MRTA is still considering whether to approve the proposal, but they could not be reached for comment. Deputy Democrat Party leader Samart Ratchapolsitte urged all stakeholders to resolve negotiations on the link before the Yellow Line commences services for passengers’ convenience.

Samart cited a similar issue when the Purple Line opened its Bang Yai-Tao Poon route without connecting to the Blue Line, forcing passengers to take a bus to connect between the two lines until a link was built.