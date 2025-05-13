Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track

Bangkok commuters could soon be zipping across the city’s electric rail network for just 20 baht a ride, no matter how far they go, as the government pushes ahead with its wallet-friendly fare cap.

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) officially proposed a flat-rate fare ceiling of 20 baht for all electric train services, with Cabinet approval expected later this month.

If given the green light, the scheme will roll out on September 30 as part of the second phase of the government’s fare cap policy. The move would allow passengers to travel across multiple train lines for a single discounted fare, capped at just 20 baht.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director General of the DRT, confirmed the proposal had already been submitted to the Transport Ministry.

“Once Cabinet approves the plan, agencies will begin working with electric train operators to amend existing contracts or prepare memorandums of understanding.”

Pichet added that the process will be in accordance with public-private partnership laws.

The Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) is also working to fast-track a Central Clearing House (CCH) system, which will link with the government’s “Tang Rat” mobile app, the main platform for registration and fare management.

Passengers must register through the app and use one of two card types: EMV contactless cards, like debit or credit cards, or stored-value transport cards such as Rabbit cards. Registration is set to begin in August.

The discount system will ensure registered commuters never pay more than 20 baht per trip, regardless of distance or the number of train lines used.

The fare cap was first trialled in October 2023 on the MRT Purple Line and the SRT Red Line and saw immediate success. The Red Line surged from 20,000 to 30,000 daily trips, a 50% jump, while the Purple Line saw an increase of around 17%, with daily usage rising to 60,000–70,000 trips.

Despite fare revenue on those lines expected to drop by up to 60 million baht annually, officials are confident the losses will be recouped within two years thanks to rising passenger numbers, reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed the expansion will bring all electric train lines under the 20 baht cap by September, allowing seamless transfers within the network at no extra cost.

Full implementation is still dependent on the passage of the joint ticketing system management law, which is currently under review in the House of Representatives. Officials expect it to pass in time for the September launch.