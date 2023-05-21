Thailand’s Pink Line monorail project faces third extension, delays completion to 2024

Photo by Bangkok Post.

The completion date for Thailand‘s Pink Line monorail project has been pushed back by 345 days, marking the third extension granted by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA). The new estimated finish date is now set for August 2024, as opposed to the previously anticipated July this year, Bangkok Post reported.

Sarawut Songsivilai, Highways Department director-general and MRTA board chairman, confirmed that the MRTA passed the extension approval for the first 34.5 kilometres of the line on Thursday. The contractor, Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM), has attributed the need for a contract extension primarily to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This marks the third occasion that NBM has sought an extension from the MRTA. Initially, the project deadline was extended by a year, to complete construction by September 2022. However, NBM requested a second extension of 290 days, which moved the deadline to July this year.

One cause for the delays has been the slow transfer process for the area designated for the construction of Nonthaburi Civic Centre Station and Nopparat Station. Sarawut also highlighted the complexity of the area, noting that a floodway construction project by the Highways Department could impact the building of Chaeng Wattana 14 Station, Chaloem Phrakiat Government Centre Station, and TOT Station.

As of last month, the Pink Line’s construction was 96.43% complete. The monorail project, worth 53.4 billion baht, features 30 stations linking Khae Rai in Nonthaburi to the Min Buri area in eastern Bangkok. The Pink Line will connect with the Orange Line in Min Buri and the Green Line at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Station.

Sarawut revealed that the first trial run is slated to begin next January and last for three months, with full service expected to commence around June 2024.