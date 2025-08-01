Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix

Pattaya’s roads are choking—and so are its residents. As traffic jams grow worse by the day, frustrated locals and weary tourists are demanding immediate action to overhaul the city’s outdated transport system.

At the centre of the debate is Pattaya’s long-delayed Monorail Green Line project, a tram-style light rail network aimed at solving the city’s chronic congestion.

Yesterday, July 31, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a high-stakes progress meeting at City Hall, hoping to push forward a project many see as critical to Pattaya’s future.

“The traffic situation is unbearable. We need real solutions now, not more delays,” one commuter said. “It’s hurting daily life and damaging Pattaya’s image as a top tourist destination.”

The proposed Green Line is one of three light rail routes under the city’s smart transport master plan, alongside the Red and Purple lines. The Green Line will run for 9 kilometres from Pattaya Train Station to Bali Hai Cape via North Pattaya Road, Second Road, and Thappraya Intersection.

The Red Line will cover 8.2 kilometres, ending at Bali Hai Pier via Beach Road, while the Purple Line will connect major routes like Third Road and Thappraya Road. All three lines are intended to link key areas, including the motorway and tourist hotspots.

But progress has been derailed by disputes over land expropriation. Several residents have pushed back against the city’s proposals, delaying the submission of the critical environmental impact assessment (EIA) report. The city now plans to intensify negotiations and find compromises to move the project forward.

Comparisons with neighbouring countries have also raised concerns.

“Malaysia’s smaller cities like Penang already have modern train systems,” said a local business owner. “If Pattaya doesn’t act fast, we’ll be left behind.”

Others worry about the construction phase itself, warning it could worsen road conditions, disrupt utilities, and cause chaos to local bus routes. Accessibility is another major concern. Residents are calling for the inclusion of lifts and facilities suited to tourists with luggage, arguing that long stair climbs would be impractical and exclusionary, reported Pattaya Mail.

Despite the hurdles, Mayor Poramet stressed his administration’s determination.

“We’re committed to getting this done. A modern transport system is essential if Pattaya is to become a true smart city.”

For now, the city’s future hangs in the balance—caught between gridlock and progress.