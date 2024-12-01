Phuket governor proposes monorail to fix island’s traffic

Ryan Turner
Published: 14:00, 01 December 2024
331 2 minutes read
Governor Sophon Suwannarat | Image via Phuket News

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat has proposed constructing a monorail system as a strategic solution to combat the increasingly challenging traffic conditions across the island.

During an official press conference held yesterday, November 29, at Provincial Hall, which focused on promoting tourism and associated policies, Gov. Sophon discussed the potential monorail project with several private sector organisations.

The proposal comes as an alternative to the previously considered light rail system, which has been under discussion for an extended period without clear progress. Gov. Sophon believes a monorail could provide a more effective solution, and he plans to propose this idea to Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the Minister of Transport.

“We want to solve traffic problems and we need to be more decisive. We are discussing with the private sector and will revert to the Ministry of Transport in due course.”

The governor also highlighted additional traffic management strategies, such as introducing an AI system to control traffic lights. However, he acknowledged that this initiative would require thorough investigation and is not an immediate implementation.

Patong’s traffic issues persist due to private road ownership
Traffic in Phuket’s infamous Soi Saensabai | Image via Phuket News

“The private sector can help with investment, but the Transport Ministry needs to assess whether this is something they are prepared to embrace or not.”

Drawing comparisons to existing transportation infrastructure, Gov. Sophon referenced the Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit line, emphasising the need for flexibility and exploration of various options. He provided detailed reasoning for preferring a monorail system over the previously proposed light rail.

“I personally think that monorails are easier to build. They don’t have to expropriate land and they are much more cost effective.

“There is an easier flow as there are no traffic lights and they would be preferable to the trams used in the light rail system which could cause further congestion on limited and narrow sections of road across the island.”

The need for such a transportation solution is urgent. Traffic has become a major issue island-wide, with heavy congestion and significant jams experienced daily. This problem is particularly pronounced in popular tourist areas such as Cherng Talay, Bang Tao, Patong, and Karon, where ongoing heavy construction is arguably proceeding at an unsustainable pace, further exacerbating traffic challenges.

Gov. Sophon’s proposal represents a proactive approach to addressing Phuket’s growing transportation infrastructure needs, signalling a potential significant transformation in the island’s mobility landscape, reported Phuket News.

Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

