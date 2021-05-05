Thailand
3 Covid-19 vaccines approved by Thai FDA, 3 more in registration process
3 Covid-19 vaccines have been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration while 3 more pharmaceutical and biotech companies are in the process of registering Covid-19 vaccines for use in Thailand, according to FDA secretary general Phaisan Dankhum.
So far, the FDA has approved the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which was made in partnership with Oxford University in the UK and now being produced locally by Siam Bioscience. The FDA also approved the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and China’s CoronaVac vaccine, which was produced by Sinovac.
Moderna has submitted all of the required documents to the Thai FDA and Phaisan says it should be registered for use in Thailand this month. He says the administration is currently receiving registration documents from Biogenetech for its Covaxin vaccine and KinGen Bioteach for its Sputnik V vaccine.
The Thai government has also shown interest in the Pfizer vaccine, which studies show is safe for children 12 and up. However, no steps have been made in the registration process.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha set a goal to vaccinate more than half the population by the end of the year. It’s a little unclear if expats are included in that goal.
In a press briefing last week, a spokesperson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said expats in Thailand will be included in the national rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations and an immunisation plan for foreigners would be released at a later date. On the other hand, a spokesperson from the Public Health Ministry recently said that Thais will have priority in the next stage of vaccinations due to the limited number of doses, adding that expats will need to wait until Thailand has a surplus of vaccines.
“The vaccines right now are only reserved for Thai people who are now at a high-risk level or living in the severe outbreak areas.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri’s daily Covid-19 infections slightly increase Wednesday – 110
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is reporting 110 new Covid-19 infections for today. The number is a slight increase from yesterday, which saw 91 new infections. With today’s reported infections, the total amount in the province, since early April, now stands at 2,965, with 7 deaths. The Department of Public Health reports that 1,620 are still under medical care for the virus. 1,338 have been released from medical care and have made a full recovery.
Mueang Chonburi -21
Banglamung (Pattaya included)-59
Si Racha-9
Ban Bueng-4
Sattahip-2
Koh Chan-4
Pan Thong-6
-An additional 3 patients with the virus who were transferred to the province for medical care
Today’s reported infections are detailed below:
– A house party in the province-2
– A risky occupation (customer-facing, like supermarkets or taxis)-3
– A person from a funeral gathering who saw a confirmed close contact-1
– People from Chonburi workplaces like factories, etc.-5
– A whole family of 10 people
– Rural entertainment areas in Chonburi-7
– Close contacts with timelines under investigation- 30
– Currently under investigation- 51
Chonburi officials are asking people to stay at home, and follow other Covid-19-related rules to control the situation. Chonburi officially became deep red according to a government zoning program, which categorises provinces based on their reported amount of daily infections.
Thailand, today, is reporting 2,112 infections of Covid-19 and 15 deaths.
Despite Thailand’s third wave of the virus being considered as the most severe, The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s insists that the sandbox re-opening plans for 6 of Thailand’s most economically sensitive tourist magnets will start on July 1, 2021.
Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai will, according to the TAT, be open to foreign tourists who have received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (or 1 if that’s the vaccine dose of a registered vaccine in Thailand).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
Foreign Ministry cautions Thais about vaccine travel to the US
While Covid-19 tourism may sound like an oxymoron, people travelling abroad in order to get vaccinated is a growing trend. But now Thailand’s Foreign Ministry is urging Thai people planning to travel to the United States to get a free Covid-19 vaccine to be cautious and do their homework. They stressed that rules vary from state to state, and not all states do give free vaccines to everyone, so travellers should confirm details before paying for such vaccine tourism packages.
They also warned that the situation is constantly changing and that Thai travellers should be check and recheck vaccine regulations in whatever state they plan to visit. The procedures vary from state to state but generally anyone over the age of 16 who lives in the US or has legally entered the country can be vaccinated for free. Some places may give a free vaccine to tourist just by showing their passport with legal stamps inside, but some states have additional criteria such as employment or permanent residents in the state.
Vaccine tourism may have a limited window of opportunity. While tour companies in Thailand are luring travellers with tour packages that include free Covid-19 vaccines by taking them to states that only require a temporary visa to get vaccinated, many states oppose vaccine tourism and are working to ban the practice. Alabama’s health department and Florida’s governor both recently declared that only permanent residents will be given vaccines in their states.
With Thailand’s weak vaccine roll out and limited choice of vaccine brands, and with a much more brutal third wave of Covid-19 throughout the country, people are getting desperate to procure an effective vaccine. Many are turning to private hospitals to pay for vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and more, but those jabs won’t be available for months with the government’s slow approval process. So those who can afford it are eyeing international vaccine travel or even moving abroad to get jabs.
Tour packages to Californian cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Monterey for 7 nights that include room, breakfast, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been advertised to groups of 8 or more for 76,000 baht per person, or up to 175,000 baht per person for private two-person trips. Prices for these vaccine travel packages do not include airfare.
With the shifting rules and standards, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry is cautioning people that they may not get vaccinated on their vaccine travel or could possibly be denied entry by US immigration if the backlash against vaccine tourism continues to grow. Travellers are suggested to contact the Consular Affairs Department at 02-572-8442 or use the Thai Consular mobile app before booking their trip. They should also make contact with US agencies:
- Thai Embassy in Washington DC at +1 202-684-8493
- Thai Consulate in Los Angeles at +1 323-962-9574
- Thai Consulate in Chicago at +1 312-664-3129
- Thai Consulate in New York at +1 212-754-1770, ext 304, 311 and 313
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Desparate expats in Thailand turn to vaccine tourism
Travelling overseas just to get a prick used to have a much more negative connotation. But with limited supplies and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand, many expats are turning towards vaccine tourism, travelling to another country in order to secure a jab. With recent reports that Thai people will be prioritized and timelines vague for foreigners getting vaccinated, impatient expats are looking at where they can travel that would allow them to get vaccinated. The United States is a popular destination among other countries with faster vaccination processes.
Yesterday the Thai Ministry of Public Health declared that Thai people will get priority for Covid-19 vaccines after reports that foreigners got appointments using the Mor Prom Line account even though a Thai ID is required. The Health Minister even went further by saying there were no plans to give expats free vaccines and that foreigners could go to private hospitals and pay for jabs in the future when there is a surplus of the vaccine.
The date of this future surplus is unknown with the process to import vaccines being very complicated. Many manufacturers only sell to government agencies and even those that will sell to private hospitals or companies still have to jump through the hoops of the Food and Drug Authority and other health authorities. 2 months is the minimum timeframe expected before the first private, paid vaccines are available.
With this uncertainty, expats are turning increasingly to vaccine tourism which can be done immediately. Tour services have been spotted on the internet for trips to Dubai, Russia, Serbia, and Turkey. The governor of the US territory island of Guam has proposed looking into promoting vaccine tourism. Companies even offered trips that include vaccines to India, where Covid-19 is raging out of control with hundreds of thousands of new infections daily.
Travellers should be wary though as ads use vague terminology stating vaccination centres will be available “very soon” in Moscow’s airport, or that vaccinations in Serbia are while supplies last. The desperation to get vaccinated also attracts scammers with some advertising on WhatsApp in order to swindle users. Packages including flights, meals, hotel, even sightseeing, and of course the Covid-19 vaccine range from a 4-day India trip for US $2,000 to a 22-day European holiday for US $15,000.
Governments are cracking down on vaccine tourism already, with the UK only allowing jabs for British travellers and Serbia saying that only citizens of neighbouring countries would get a vaccine. Norwegian travellers said they paid US $30,000 for a luxury package in order to get the vaccine. In Thailand, allowing expats to travel for vaccine tourism has not been outlawed yet, but authorities are warning about the pitfalls. A vaccine received abroad would still need to be approved by the Thai government for reentry and returning travellers would need to first visit the Thai Embassy of the country that they had travelled to in order to get proper documentation and a certificate of entry before being allowed back into Thailand.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Benito
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:53 pm
The expats will be included in a later stage… first priority for Thais. What is the point here? The virus is not targeting according the passport and the country of origin. The correct approach should be an immunization plan for category of risk and age. Example the category over 65 yrs should get 1st priority, then in progression the category over 45 yrs. it looks like someone at the ministry of health is not focus on helping the population to be protect according the level of risk. For the category of fast and super spreaders, the young population between the category of 15-30 years old is necessary at this stage to limit their social activity, on this age category the majority are asymptomatic and for this reason are more dangerous to spread the contagious to the older part of the population.
Steven
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:02 pm
We know! Just get them out already you’ve had them for months.
Macman
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:16 pm
If they are not going to do the expats they should at least allow the expats that want to to buy the damn thing privately .
TS
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:31 pm
“The Thai government has also shown interest in the Pfizer vaccine, which studies show is safe for children 12 and up. However, no steps have been made in the registration process.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha set a goal to vaccinate more than half the population by the end of the year. It’s a little unclear if expats are included in that goal.”
Its VERY unclear. Study, consider, wait, wait, wait. Get the damn vaccines that have already been approved in the rest of the world out to your citizens and permanent residents. You greedy s.o.b.s that already bravely received yours weeks or months ago. Why can’t you let the good stuff in already this late in the game? Many Thais and foreigners would be lining up to pay for it. You greedy elites make me sick.
Nigel
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 3:17 pm
I may be wrong, but no other country has used its vaccines to target a particular community as they have in Thailand. I believe all countries have focused on the most vulnerable (elderly people or people with underlying serious health condition along with front line health workers). Thais are inoculating communities in poor housing areas (slums as the local media call them 😂😂) in Bangkok and of course senior cabinet ministers along with footballers. Vaccinating a community is fine, as long as you don’t allow unvaccinated people to go in to those areas. As for expats, they really don’t care. They see expats as of similar importance as the Soi dog laying outside of a 7/11 store.