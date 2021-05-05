Economy
Thailand requires in-person registration for cryptocurrency
Thailand has launched new regulations for anybody opening a cryptocurrency account that requires physical registration and forbids online setup. The Anti-Money Laundering Office created this rule that goes into effect in September 2021 in an effort to reduce money laundering, a practice that plagues crypto. People registering a cryptocurrency account in Thailand will be required to scan their Thai ID card and submit identifying documents in person.
The registration will involve a machine referred to as a “dip-chip” that has been used for gold traders in the past. The system essentially registers all people in the trading system and has been successful in the gold trading industry to manage customer relations and increase security.
Critics point to a violation of privacy, and a complication of registration and trade of crypto that will slow adoption and usage in Thailand. Others argue that the point of crypto was to create a decentralized digital system, something in-person centralized registration directly contradicts. Crypto accounts in Thailand have grown from 160,000 accounts last year to 700,000 this year, but the majority of accounts have been opened online so these new regulations are expected to dramatically slow the growth of Thai crypto.
Thailand is not alone and their push to add heavy regulation to avoid money laundering and other illegal activities via cryptocurrencies. Turkey recently joined countries like Bolivia, and India in imposing drastic regulation. In February, Nigeria banned the use of cryptocurrencies sparking huge outrage in Nigeria and around the world, as the country had been second only to the United States in cryptocurrency usage.
While crypto exchanges and related industries have been fortifying and expanding their systems to handle the huge influx of new cryptocurrency users, the new in-person regulations are expected to severely hamper the growth by creating a process so complicated that it drives away people curious about the emerging currencies.
SOURCE: Be In Crypto
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government mulling more relief packages in light of Covid-19 third wave
Thailand’s government is mulling more relief packages to help counteract the country’s third wave of Covid-19. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has told all economic agencies to fast-track their assessments of how the third wave has impacted the economy, a requirement that must be completed before new relief packages can be detailed. Once the packages have been created, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will make the final decision.
Past relief packages aimed at helping with living costs, such as discounts on electricity, water and cooking gas bills for instance, proved effective in helping ease the economic impact of the outbreak on consumers. When the first wave of Covid-19 hit Thailand early last year, the government took out 1 trillion baht in emergency loans to help with the economic impact of the pandemic. Now, more than 700 billion baht has already been used to fund several relief and stimulation packages.
More than 700 billion has already been spent to fund several Covid-19 relief and economic stimulation projects. The first aid package was given to about 16 million self-employed people. Each of those who qualified for the package were given a total of 15,000 baht over 3 months. A second group of about 10 million farmers was later given a similar package. Infants, seniors, and disabled people were given 1,000 baht a month for 3 months. Those with state welfare cards were given extra money in addition to their normal monthly allowances.
Late last year, a co-payment scheme went into effect, reaching 10 million people. They were each offered a 50% co-payment for buying consumer products, with a cap set at 3,000 baht per person. State welfare card holders were once again included in the scheme, with 500 baht per month being paid out for 3 months to 14 million card holders. The co-payment scheme saw a second phase covering 5 more million people.
The second wave of Covid-19, which hit at the beginning of 2021, saw another financial aid scheme that provided 7,000 baht in subsidies to 31 million people. 14 million state welfare card holders also received up to 2,800 baht each.
So far, the rollout of the new set of financial aid packages has not been given a timeline publicly, but once it has been mapped out, the CCSA will surely announce its decision.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Economy
Covid-19 again lowers Thai economic growth forecast to 2.3%
Thailand’s economic growth forecast was lowered to 2.3% as the tourism outlook remains bleak as Covid-19’s third wave pummels the country. Back in October 2020, the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office had originally predicted a 4.5% growth for Thailand’s GDP, when Covid-19 seemed to be waning in the country. By January, as the second wave hit, projections were reeled in to 2.8%, and this month it was dropped again another half per cent.
The forecast assumes the government will enact economic stimulus packages worth at least 100 billion baht between now and the fiscal year close on September 30. The FPO expects a fourth-quarter economic recovery to boost the year’s average growth with yearly figures ranging from 1.8% to 2.8%.
Thailand had done relatively well during the pandemic, but the third wave is infecting much higher numbers and, with the vaccine rollout crawling, Covid-19 domestically is negating the positive effects of the world’s economic recovery. A recent evaluation estimated the Thai economy could lose up to 100 million baht per month. Last year Thai exports fell 6.6% but this year the thriving export sector is projected to grow 11%.
But tourism makes up at least 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product, reportedly 2 trillion baht brought in during 2019, and the Covid-19 outbreak and slow vaccinations mean more delays in reopening to travellers on a large scale. Last year was buoyed as China is Thailand’s top tourism market and the first place to lockdown in the early stages of Covid-19. Last year saw only 6.7 million travellers arriving, which brought an 83% drop in tourism revenue for 2020.
After the ambitious plan to reopen Phuket and tourism sandbox locations July 1 and fully reopen Thailand in October, Covid-19 outbreaks are dashing hopes and the 2021 travel projections were lowered to just 2 million travellers, a devastating blow to the economy.
SOURE: ASEAN Economist
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Economy
Covid-19 and the coup may push half of Myanmar into poverty
With the devastating double whammy of a global pandemic and the military coup descending into civil war, the UN fears that nearly half the people of Myanmar could be living in poverty by next year. The United Nations Development Program predicted that up to 25 million Burmese people could suffer below the poverty line by the beginning of 2022.
The country had already suffered economically from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the civil unrest led to even larger economic shutdowns. The effects of the coup during the pandemic may undo 16 years of progress in which the Burmese poverty levels dropped in half in the years since 2005. Amidst the chaos though, the United Nation fears a slip back into poverty for the troubled country.
Recently, more refugees have been desperately crossing the border into Thailand as ethnic insurgent groups engage in violent clashes with the Burmese military. The February 1 coup that deposed the elected government and plunge the country into military rule has spawned widespread protests, that have been met with harsh crackdowns and more than 750 civilian deaths, and 4,500 people detained.
With unrest and violence proliferating throughout the country, the Burmese military finds itself the target of two dissenting movements. Ethnic minorities in the north and east of Myanmar have spent decades clashing with military forces and now find themselves allied with the demonstrators who fight the same military forces. Some ethnic insurgent groups have aided and sheltered activists who flee through the regions that they control.
Just recently the Karen National Union seized and destroyed military posts, with the Burmese military responding by launching airstrikes in the region. Civilians caught in the crossfire have escaped and growing numbers across the rivers in jungles into Thailand. 2,267 Burmese refugees have been recorded entering the Mae Hong Son province to find safety.
OCHA, a humanitarian agency of the United Nations says more than 30,000 Burmese nationals have been displaced by military clashes just in the last month and a half, contributing to increasing poverty in Myanmar.
SOURCE: France 24
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand requires in-person registration for cryptocurrency
Covid UPDATE: 2,112 new infections and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Investigation: Was 91 year old woman’s death from Covid-19?
Pfizer sees 45% increase in net income and revenue, as critics point to disparity in global vaccine availability
Monk suspected of running off with 70,000 baht in donations
Koh Phi Phi national park closing for 13 days to control Covid-19
Pattaya driver whose car burst into flames says he’s lost a million baht in cash
Bangkok opening first ICU field hospital for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms
Immigration police in Bangkok arrest 2 people on fraud charges
Renowned Thai monk investigated for criticising government’s handling of pandemic
Thai government monitoring “Let’s Move Abroad” Facebook group
Medics concerned about using anti-viral Favipiravir in Covid patients with minor symptoms
Vaccination ramped up in Klong Toey, PM wants outbreak curbed in 2 weeks
Covid UPDATE: 2,112 new infections and 15 Covid-related deaths
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan, eventually
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
UPDATE: New provincial colour-coding announced
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Insurgency4 days ago
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
- Technology2 days ago
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months