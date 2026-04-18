Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand’s road safety report

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 18, 2026, 3:30 PM
51 1 minute read
Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand’s road safety report | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Golf Hansa/Hook 31 Korat

Thailand’s Songkran road toll falls in 2026, but 242 still killed

Thailand recorded 242 deaths, 1,242 accidents, and 1,200 injuries during the Songkran road safety campaign from April 10 to 16, with Bangkok posting the highest death toll at 21 and Phrae province logging the most accidents at 48 and injuries at 50.

Speeding was the leading cause of crashes, accounting for 40.65% of incidents, followed by sudden lane cuts at 25.20%. Motorcycles were involved in 64.55% of all accidents, with the vast majority occurring on straight roads at 87.80%.

Highways under the Department of Highways saw 44.72% of accidents, while local village and municipal roads accounted for 27.64%. The deadliest windows of the day fell between 9.01am and 12pm, and again between 3.01pm and 6pm, each accounting for 16.26% of incidents.

Those aged 20 to 29 were the hardest-hit demographic, making up 22.14% of all casualties.

On the final day of the campaign, April 16, there were 123 accidents, 123 injuries, and 17 deaths.

Ten provinces reported zero fatalities throughout the entire period: Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Pattani, Phang Nga, Rayong, Satun, Samut Songkhram, Sing Buri, Nong Bua Lamphu, and Mae Hong Son.

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Among individual provinces on that final day, Chiang Rai recorded the most accidents at eight, Pattani reported the most injuries with 11, and Nakhon Pathom saw the most deaths with three.

Compared to the same period last year, which saw 253 deaths, 1,538 accidents, and roughly 1,495 injuries, this year’s figures mark a notable improvement, with around 11 fewer deaths, significantly fewer crashes, and a reduced injury count overall, reported The Pattaya News.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 18, 2026, 3:30 PM
51 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.