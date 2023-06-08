Rough seas prompt beach swimming ban in Trang

Photo courtesy of Khaosod

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have led to high waves of around 3 metres along Trang coast, prompting officials at Chao Mai National Park to erect red flags barring tourists from swimming in the affected areas. The ban has been imposed on Pak Meng Beach, Chao Mai Beach and Yao Beach, leaving visitors to explore safer alternatives.

During the past three days, the Trang coastal area, which encompasses Chao Mai National Park, Pak Meng Beach, Yao Beach and numerous islands, has faced adverse weather. Heavy rainfall and strong winds have generated around three-metre high waves, making it impossible for tourists to swim or catch marine animals. For safety reasons, small fishing boats have also been forced to remain ashore.

In response to this situation, Chao Mai National Park officials have announced a ban on swimming along these coastal areas, from Pak Meng Beach to Chao Mai Beach and Yao Beach. Although park shops and businesses remain open to serve tourists, the atmosphere is much quieter as visitors are unable to undertake their usual water-based activities.

Rattana Phonin, 43 years old, who works at a restaurant on Yao Beach, said that the number of tourists visiting the beaches in the past 2-3 days has significantly decreased. As many face the strong waves and winds, they have to leave or seek food and enjoy observing the surroundings on land with no one venturing into the sea. However, the ban will be enforced until the weather improves and the affected areas return to normal, ensuring the utmost safety of visitors.

Yesterday, boats shorter than 10 metres were prohibited from leaving Phuket’s shore until Saturday, June 10, in response to heavy weather conditions. Phuket Marine Office Chief Natchaphong Pranit issued the order, which impacted sailing and motor yachts up to 32.8 feet long.