French students describe their Mirror Foundation internship as valuable experience

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 7, 2026, 9:20 AM
70 2 minutes read
French students describe their Mirror Foundation internship as valuable experience | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

Two French university students shared their experiences working with the Mirror Foundation internship programme in Thailand, describing the placement as an opportunity to support underprivileged communities while learning about Thai culture and teamwork.

The Mirror Foundation published the students’ experiences on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 5, as part of efforts to promote its internship programme and encourage more volunteers to join its support network for disadvantaged people.

The post featured Maxim and Thibaut, second year Business Administration students from Excelia Business School in Tours, France.

According to the French students, their university required them to participate in community work projects focused on empathy and social responsibility. They decided to complete the assignment in Thailand because they had never visited the country before and wanted to experience Thai culture.

French students join internship programme at Mirror Foundation
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

The pair said they later discovered the Mirror Foundation internship programme online and applied to join the organisation. Maxim and Thibaut explained that they chose the foundation because they wanted an active internship rather than office-based work.

During their placement, the French nationals helped collect donated items including chairs, tables, and computers. They also repaired donated equipment before distributing it to underprivileged schools and children.

Maxim and Thibaut said they felt their work genuinely benefited communities and highlighted one experience that particularly affected them.

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They recalled visiting the home of a disabled Thai girl named Whan Whan, who was unable to attend school in person and instead relied on online learning despite lacking a computer.

Internship programme at Mirror Foundation Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

Maxim and Thibaut delivered a donated computer to the family’s home and installed the necessary software for her studies. They also spent time teaching her how to use the programmes. They hoped the donated equipment would help improve her educational opportunities.

They added that Whan Whan’s family lived in a small home and faced financial hardship, which made them reflect on social inequality and differences in living conditions.

According to Maxim and Thibaut, the experience encouraged them to work harder to improve the lives of others where possible. They also described the Mirror Foundation internship as a valuable personal and professional experience.

They said working culture in Thailand differed significantly from France. According to the students, French workplaces tend to be more individual-focused, while Thai workplaces place greater emphasis on teamwork and mutual support.

French interns at Mirror Foundation in Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

Maxim and Thibaut encouraged other students, particularly international students, to contact the organisation if interested in joining the programme. They described the foundation as professional and said it had a strong support network.

Mirror Foundation was established in Chiang Rai province and initially focused on supporting hill tribe communities before expanding assistance to wider vulnerable groups across Thailand.

The organisation is also recognised for helping locate missing people and for projects supporting homeless communities, particularly in Bangkok.

Mirror Foundation Thailand NGO
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 7, 2026, 9:20 AM
70 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.