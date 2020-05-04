Blacktipped reef sharks return to Koh Hong, Krabi – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Krabi
Blacktipped reef sharks return to Koh Hong, Krabi – VIDEO
Yesterday morning, while Than Bok Khorani National Park staff were checking the area, they came across dozens of Blacktipped reef sharks swimming and feeding along the shores of Koh Hong in Krabi province.
They reported that there could be a group up up to 50 Blacktipped reef sharks, with a body length of almost 1 metre. They were chasing after mullet fish happily around the shores of Koh Hong, a rare sight to see according to the marine officials. The appearance of the Blacktipped reef sharks has been reported for the 2nd time in the past month, after the closure of Than Bok Khorani National Park in Krabi province.
The headman of Koh Hong National Park Protection Unit says, “that a group of blacknose sharks and a variety of fish began to swim and come to find food to eat. More along the beach. Previously used to find food in deep coral reefs.”
“This phenomenon shows the abundance of nature and ecosystems combined with no disturbance from human activities causing sea creatures that haven’t been near the coastline in a long time to return in this period of time.”
SOURCE: News CH 7
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants whilst the tourists are away
PHOTO: A recent delivery of food to two elephant owners, ‘Rawang’ and ‘Chuslip’, who both had their elephants, Kornkow and Meatoy, leased to an elephant park in Khao Lak. Now they are having to care for the elephants themselves, and they were relieved and grateful to receive the food supplies.
The Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation is helping to supply vital food to starving elephants in the south of Thailand, and trucks have already been rolled out to deliver this food to some of the 1,360 domesticated elephants throughout the southern region. The number of elephants affected by the collapse of tourism in Thailand is set to increase dramatically as more and more elephant owners, now with no income, run out of savings to buy food for their elephants.
STEF has volunteers on the ground in Thailand identifying vulnerable elephants and coordinating food supplies. To help with this work, STEF has joined forces with another charitable organisation, the Thai Elephant Alliance Association, and both charities are together striving to ensure that the collapse of Thailand’s tourist industry following the Covid-19 outbreak doesn’t result in domesticated elephants starving.
Thailand has been in lock-down since the end of March, the elephant parks have closed, and many of the elephants have been returned to their owners. But these owners, often an elephant’s mahout or other individual, relied heavily on the income they received from tourism and, without it, they are now struggling to feed themselves as well their elephant.It costs US$75 (2,400 baht) a week to feed a single elephant.
Locals in Thailand, where the elephant is the country’s national animal, are also doing all they can to help. One farmer has donated a field of sugar cane to the cause. Trucks deliver mostly fodder and bags of feed pellets; each truck load costs 2,400 baht and provides enough food to last one elephant for a week. With 1,360 domesticated elephants in Southern Thailand the scale of the problem is massive.
Since the launch of its appeal to Save the Starving Elephants, STEF has raised over US$8,790 from donations via JustGiving and from generous private donations.
“We are also asking our supporters to sponsor a food delivery truck for 2,400 baht. STEF is run entirely by volunteers and all the money raised through these appeals is going directly to Thailand to provide food for the elephants.”
The Southern Elephant Foundation (STEF) is an international charity, registered in England, which raises funds to support projects that promote the ethical treatment and high standards of health and welfare of elephants in Southern Thailand.
Our major community project at present is to fund the construction of an elephant veterinary centre at Ban Ton Sae, in Phang Nga province, Southern Thailand. The centre, which we expect to be open later this year, will provide free treatment for elephants in the region, and eventually include an education centre and a rest-home for old or abused elephants.
For more information please contact Gillian Newsum on 07 77 599 2124 or email info@southernthailandelephants.org
Committee votes to ban harmful pesticides from June 1
The National Hazardous Substances Committee has voted to push ahead with the ban on two pesticides, effective June 1. The products are paraquat and chlorpyrifos, 2 of 3 toxic weed killers that have come under scrutiny. It was agreed to allow the controlled use of glyphosate, the third chemical, until the end of November this year.
The vote comes following the Thai Health Minister’s recent vow to push ahead with implementing the ban.
Thai PBS World reports that glyphosate is widely used in the US, where it is produced by Monsanto and more commonly known as Round Up. The US has been putting pressure on Thailand not to press ahead with the ban on the chemicals, but environmental and advocacy groups have been strongly opposed to any further delay.
It’s understood a meeting of NHSC members was held yesterday to discuss a proposal by the Thai Chamber of Commerce that implementation of the ban be postponed until the end of the year. The proposal claims that imports of farm products from the US, where the chemicals are all still in use, will be adversely affected. However, 17 of the 24 members present voted to uphold the ban from June 1. 6 voted against and 1 abstained.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
Pink dolphins are extremely rare, mainly found in only a few spots in the world, including parts of China, Hong Kong waters and sections of the Amazon river. So it was a surprise for fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand to have a rare encounter with pink dolphins, which scientists say are becoming bolder in the absence of tourists
The footage shows three pink dolphins swimming close to a fishing boat in calm waters off Koh Phangan, an island in the southern Surat Thani province, near to Koh Samui.
Chaiyot Saedan, the fisherman who provided the video, told Reuters…
“I was so impressed, because I never imagined I would get to see pink dolphins,”
Thailand’s pink dolphins are a subspecies of the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin and are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union For Conservation of Nature.
There are just 150 of these pink dolphins living around the Gulf of Thailand, according tothe director of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.
“Due to less traffic with the coronavirus lockdown, dolphins now have a more comfortable habitat, and that’s why they tend to show up more.”
SOURCE: Reuters
