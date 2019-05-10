300K meth pills, 10K of crystal meth seized in Krabi | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Krabi

300K meth pills, 10K of crystal meth seized in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

Krabi Officers have seized 311,443 methamphetamine pills and 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Five suspects have been arrested – a 22 year old woman Torfan Ketsattha, 22 year old Nawarat Wanaroe, 24 year old Wanwisa Somtan, 31 year old man Anuphong Wanlaor and 24 year old Kittipong Dammusik.

They were taken to police station to face legal action.

Police seized 311,443 of methamphetamine pills, 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a gun, bullets, a sedan and five motorbikes. The total value of items seize is more than 50 million baht.

The arrests follow officers receiving a tip-off that drugs were being transferred from Nakhon Si Thammarat and being kept in Krabi. The suspects were taken to the Krabi provincial police station to face legal action.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

