300K meth pills, 10K of crystal meth seized in Krabi | The Thaiger

Krabi
300K meth pills, 10K of crystal meth seized in Krabi
Krabi Officers have seized 311,443 methamphetamine pills and 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Five suspects have been arrested – a 22 year old woman Torfan Ketsattha, 22 year old Nawarat Wanaroe, 24 year old Wanwisa Somtan, 31 year old man Anuphong Wanlaor and 24 year old Kittipong Dammusik.
They were taken to police station to face legal action.
Police seized 311,443 of methamphetamine pills, 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a gun, bullets, a sedan and five motorbikes. The total value of items seize is more than 50 million baht.
The arrests follow officers receiving a tip-off that drugs were being transferred from Nakhon Si Thammarat and being kept in Krabi. The suspects were taken to the Krabi provincial police station to face legal action.
Environment
Man arrested for raising protected Red-backed Sea Eagles in Krabi
A man has been arrested for raising three protected Red-backed Sea Eagles in Krabi.
Officers from the Thung Thale Wildlife Sanctuary in Krabi arrested 52 year old Nirat Lakthong at his house in Koh Lanta.
Officials found the three Red-backed Sea Eagles aged around two months old in a cage near the house. They say that Nirat was raising them before selling them to hotel and tourism operators for 5,000 Baht each.
He is facing charges of illegal possession of a protected animal.
Environment
Maya Bay’s new two year closure could be further extended
Maya Bay, closed to the public since last June to allow its beach and coral to recover, will remain shut to visitors for at least another two years as its ecology needs more time to heal.
“The director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Tanya Netithammakul will have the final say on whether to reopen the site for tourism and on which date.”
This from assistant dean of Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries Thon Thamrongnawasawat in his capacity as a member of the DNP’s marine park management advisory board.
After the reopening, a series of measures will be imposed on Maya Bay and adjacent Loh Sama Bay, located within Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, to limit the number of tourists and ban tour boats from entering through the front bay. Such measures would be essential to protect corals and reef sharks in the area, Thon said.
The DNP is in the process of implementing measures to minimise the environmental impact as well as build facilities such as nature study trails, piers and housing for officials. A future e-ticket system and a vessel monitoring system would also improve tourist management, Thon said.
“These facilities and systems would be tested first to assess their impact on the environment before authorities decided whether and when to reopen Maya Bay for tourism.”
Songtham Suksawang, director of the DNP’s National Park Office, said that after Maya Bay was reopened, the park authority would conduct follow-up reports on environmental impacts every three months in order to determine the appropriate number of tourists per session and per day in order to conserve the natural resources.
Maya Bay, with its white-powder sands and beautiful coral reef, is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket. It was made famous by the 2000 Hollywood film The Beach starring Leonardo Di Caprio, but was badly battered by the year-round tourist traffic – up to 5,000 visitors a day.
Environment
Maya Bay closed for at least another two years
Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, closed last June to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, will now remain closed to visitors for at least another two years.
Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a renowned marine specialist says, “The meeting yesterday concluded that Maya Bay is to be closed for two more years as the natural environment needs more time to recover.”
Maya Bay’s extended closure will keep the wraps on one of southern Thailand’s most popular tourist attractions. The closure is a blow to Koh Phi Phi tourism but despite protests from tour operators the National Park chiefs have been resolute to plan a more controlled tourist interface in the future. There are already plans in place to limit tour boats visiting the beach whenever it reopens.
At its peak there were 5,000+ tourists visiting the secluded bay, made famous in the 2000 Hollywood film ‘The Beach’, every day.
Read more about recent extensions to the closure HERE.
