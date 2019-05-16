Register your hotel within 30 days – Hua Hin unlicensed premises warned | The Thaiger

Hua Hin
Register your hotel within 30 days – Hua Hin unlicensed premises warned
FILE PHOTO
170 illegal hotel and resort operators in Hua Hin have been warned to register and obtain Hotel licences within a month or they will face jail or a fine.
The Hua Hin district chief, Thanon Phanpipas, says the operators of unlicensed hotels and resorts must register within a month from May 16 or they would face a maximum jail term of one year and a maximum fine of 20,000 baht plus a daily maximum fine of 10,000 baht.
Thanon said he has been informed that owners of some 170 houses, pool villas and apartments have been using their premises to provide hotel services without seeking licences.
The district chief said the unregistered services could be substandard and may affect Hua Hin’s reputation as a tourist destination. It could also affect national security as the operators would not report foreigners staying at their places to immigration officials.
Authorities warn that people renting rooms by the day or the week or using room-sharing Apps could be liable to prosecution if found not to have the correct licenses or permission to run their operations.
SOURCE: The Nation
