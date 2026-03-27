DSI ends proceedings against ex-abbot of Phra Dhammakaya Temple

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) announced the terminated legal proceedings against the former abbot of Phra Dhammakaya Temple in Pathum Thani and the owner of the Victoria’s Secret massage parlour in Bangkok.

The former abbot, Chaiyabun Suddhipol, better known as Luang Por Dhammajayo, was accused of money laundering and receiving stolen goods after funds described as illegal were found to have been transferred to the temple during his leadership.

The allegations were linked to the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative case, after the cooperative’s former chairman was arrested in 2023 on embezzlement and fraud. The case reportedly caused more than 10 billion baht in damage.

Members of the cooperative filed complaints with police after they were unable to withdraw their money under the cooperative’s conditions.

Investigators found that more than 814 million baht from the credit union was transferred to Phra Dhammakaya Temple, with the Victoria’s Secret massage parlour owner, Sasithorn Weerathepsuporn, allegedly acting as an intermediary.

The case drew public attention due to the amount of money involved and the impact on the victims. It also attracted wider scrutiny because of controversy surrounding the temple’s activities, which were accused of pursuing business benefits rather than focusing on Buddhist doctrine.

The temple even inspired a Thai student at the School of Visual Arts in New York City to produce a thesis that became the documentary film Ehipatsiko (เอหิปัสสิโก), also known as Come and See.

In 2017, more than 4,000 police and other officials raided the temple in an attempt to arrest Luang Por Dhammajayo, but he was not found at the scene.

DSI said the investigation and searches were obstructed by followers who supported him. They were reported to have blocked officers from accessing several areas of the temple, and many later faced legal penalties.

Luang Por Dhammajayo remains at large until DSI announced yesterday, March 26, that it terminated legal action against him and Sasithorn. No information was provided about Sasithorn’s whereabouts as well.