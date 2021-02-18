Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food | The Thaiger

Chon Buri
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
A quarantine hotel in the eastern province of Chon Buri is threatening legal action after a Thai returnee lambasted the facility on social media. It is the second Thai hotel to appear hyper-sensitive to criticism. In October 2020, a hotel on Koh Chang threatened to suean American guest if he did not apologise for his negative review of the property.
Dunyawit Phadungsaeng, who recently returned from San Francisco, opted to spend his quarantine time at the Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel and then posted a catalogue of photos and videos to document his trying experience.
“It was probably the most terrible 14 days of my life. Don’t call it quarantine as it’s better called imprisonment. People said that (state quarantine) is okay and habitable. I didn’t expect it to be a fancy 5-star hotel, but have you ever been disappointed even when you had no expectations?”
Among Dunyawit’s complaints were poor WiFi, a TV that didn’t work, fungus in his bed, and a persistent smell that lingered even after he’d changed rooms 3 times. He also wrote about the cockroaches and mosquitoes in his room, adding that the hotel made him pay for insect spray to kill them. The post also mentions water leaking from the ceiling, but the real tipping point was the food, which he claims was not just bad, but unsanitary. He says that at one point, he found half a cockroach in a pasta dish.
His rant has now gone viral, forcing the hotel to issue a statement. However, the response, when it came, was not an apology, but a threat of legal action. While not naming Dunyawit specifically, the hotel says it has filed defamation suits against people it accuses of spreading lies about the property.
“Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel wants to notify any related agencies to stop any kind of actions that will defame (the hotel) and violate the law. Or else, we will have to take maximum legal action.”
Despite the threat, Dunyawit is not backing down.
“If you think I lied, please come and show people what’s going on. Don’t come to apologise later, because I won’t accept it from people who don’t sincerely mean it.”
Coconuts reports that phone calls to the hotel have gone unanswered and it’s understood to have suspended operations. Meanwhile, opinion is divided among former guests, some of whom agree with Dunyawit’s criticism, others who say they had a good experience. However, most are in agreement that the hotel has failed the crisis management test, with one Facebook user slamming the property for tarnishing the entire industry.
“You are an embarrassment to the hospitality industry, dragging the reputation of hoteliers all around the world down with you. If you don’t understand crisis management, you’d better close your business.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
Chon Buri
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
A 12 year old girl is safe after finding a king cobra in her home in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The unnamed girl told rescue workers that she was doing laundry at the back of her house in the Ban Bueang district. When she entered another room in the house, she discovered the king cobra and notified her uncle.
Somphong Moonkaew, the girl’s 29 year old uncle, says he wasn’t quite expecting a king cobra when his niece told him there was a snake in the house.
“My niece ran to me after she saw the cobra and said there was a snake in the home. I thought it would be a smaller snake and was quite surprised to see it was a king cobra.”
According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country. Rescue workers released the king cobra in a forest in the Chon Buri area.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism
The normally vibrant tourist hotspots of Pattaya and Phuket are aiming to re-ignite domestic tourism, now that the Covid-19 resurgence appears to be on the decline. Both locations had become completely dependent on domestic tourists following the first wave of the virus, but then had to contend with a second blow when Covid-19 staged a comeback in December. Now, the Bangkok Post reports that both holiday spots are hoping to lure the tourists back once more.
Pattaya has launched a campaign known as “Check in Chon Buri Free 500”. Guests who check into a hotel anywhere in the eastern province of Chon Buri will be rewarded with a 100 baht coupon, which can be redeemed at around 130 restaurants, spas, and tourist attractions. On the first night, 5 coupons will be handed out, up to maximum of 10 coupons for 2 nights. Thitiphat Siranatthasikun, from the Association of Chonburi Attractions, says the promotion is only open to guests from outside the province. Further information (in Thai) can be found HERE.
Meanwhile, Phuket has also launched an online campaign called “Have You Ever”, aimed at reviving tourism on the southern island. Phaithun Silapawisut from Phuket’s provincial administration organisation has called on Thais to share the campaign on Facebook, to encourage people to visit the island.
Governor Narong Wunsiew says that the natural beauty of the island means it doesn’t have to invest much to lure people back, adding that a new promotional video will highlight Phuket’s main attractions. He says the damage done to the tourism sector by the pandemic means it must now fight back to rebuild its economy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
Police raided a bar in Chon Buri and arrested 28 people for allegedly violating disease control measures. The bar was open past 11pm, the closing time for entertainment venues under emergency control measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Police raided the bar around 1am after a call from a local resident.
Along with the bar owner, 8 employees and 19 customers were arrested for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree. Police warn that they will do more raids and venue inspections in the future, adding that the closing time order will be strictly enforced, especially during the Chinese New Year on Friday.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed
Hackers take aim at Myanmar government website
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
What can you cook up from a 7-11? l Chef Kai Kauder | VIDEO
Monk’s image on American brand shirt draws criticism from Thai Buddhists
Government crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits
Australians wake up to Facebook news blackout
Traders at 2 Pathum Thani markets unhappy with extended closure order
PM hits back at criticism of vaccine rollout, threatens to hold critics responsible for delays
Some Thai Airways employees accused of faking death certificates for funeral allowances
Thailand News Today | PM parliamentary rebuke, ‘OnlyFans’ Covid alternative | February 17
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Turbulence ahead for Thailand’s aviation industry | VIDEO
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
UPDATE: SPM Shopping Mall Scam – do you know someone involved? | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
- Insurgency3 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
- Thailand3 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
- Thailand4 days ago
Ancient artefacts smuggled to the US in the 1960s will be sent back to Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
- Thailand19 hours ago
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Grumpy John
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:33 am
Dunyawit must be a bit of a softy! Around here bugs are consumed by the bag full! Not by me I might add…which makes me a bit of a softy too!
You might laugh, but until you have eaten a bag of bugs you can keep it to yourself.
Toby Andrews
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:52 am
I’m delighted.
This is not an easy threat to a ferang, who will likely be disadvantaged in court because he is a ferang. A ferang who will be a target of big fines because he is a ferang.
This is a Thai, who has photographs!
The last excellent review on Trip advisor for this hotel was in March 2019, before that December 2018.
My opinion was the hotel thought they had trapped quarantined guests, and lowered their already low standards.
I look forward to see what happens.
This is like a car driver that screams at another driver, and when they stop cars, the other driver is a giant!
EdwardV
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:58 am
They never learn, and I mean the hotels. Hopefully Thai law enforcement has and won’t be arresting anyone over a bad review again. Nothing good can come from suing over a bad review. The guy documented everything as it happen, how stupid can you be to think you can sue at that point.